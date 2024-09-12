Review: DREAMGIRLS - THE MUSICAL at China Teatern

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We are transported back to the 1960s and Detroit during the great Motown era. Friends Deena (Janice Kavander), Evie (Laila Adéle) and Lorrell (Mary N´Diaye) enter a talent competition with their singing group Dreamgirls. After the competition, Curtis (Alexander Larsson) offers them to be their manager and arranges for them to become the cover singer for the successful singer James Thunder (Prince Mpedzis). Their careers quickly take off, but there is friction in the group and Curtis has his own dreams and ambitions that he wants to realize through Dreamgirls.

The plot is quite thin and at times it feels more like a concert with a common thread than a musical. It only scratches the surface of the characters but it is outweighed by several absolutely outstanding vocal performances by several. By far the best is Laila Adéle, who knocks the audience in the first act in "And I Am Telling You Not Going" and is rewarded with something as unusual as a standing ovation right up on the balcony in the middle of the performance. Whispers were heard all around "who is that?" If you didn't know who she was before Dreamgirls, you definitely do now. In the second act, it is she in a duet with Janice Kavander who brings home another standing ovation.

Alexander Larsson was in Moulin Rouge last year, but missed the premiere due to a bicycle accident on the way to the theater. Tonight he got to participate and deservedly receive the cheers of the premiere crowd after a brilliant performance as the calculating manager Curtis.

The large and well-reputed ensemble perform some really nicely choreographed dance numbers that breathe 60s, Michael Jackson and disco and are a treat to watch.

The scenography is effective and delicious. In the opening, during the talent competition, there is a giant mirror at the back of the stage that reflects the audience and all of a sudden the audience is part of the performance itself and sees it from two sides. The costumes are really good as well, The light design enhances the show.

A professional musical where the powerful vocal skills and energi it the highligths of the evening - a musical that all Motown fans will love.

