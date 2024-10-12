Review: DE E DET HÄR VI KALLAR KÄRLEK (THIS IS WHAT WE CALL LOVE) at Göta Lejon

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Now it's finally time for the Stockholm audience to see the musical based on Lasse Holm's songs and played to sold-out houses in Malmö. Lasse Holm who written more than 700 songs and the musical is base on 26 of them.

It is the mid-80s and the small town of Målinge has managed to be selected as one of the locations for a talent hunt to be broadcast on TV. It's very big and the whole city gets involved in the talent hunt. It's colorful 80s with period clothes and hairstyles. Small town spirit where everyone knows everyone. Intrigue and love that sprout a little here and there. There will be a clash of cultures when the big city dwellers sweep in and realize that they have come to a very little town and the intended arena is just a small local theater.

This is the musical for Schlager lovers who can revel in the King of Schlager's treasure trove of songs intricately woven into the story. A musical where the entire audience knows the songs and you just wait for some to appear and you smile in recognition when the first bars are played. A lot of humor that balances on the border of buskis but the lines are delivered with heart so it is balanced right. Robert Rydberg is absolutely outstanding in his role as Vikström, the local fixer at the theatre.

The ensembles play well together and their enthusiasm and joy of singing spreads out into the audience. A large part of the ensemble is from Malmö, for example Elisa Lindström, Frida Bergh, Robert Rydberg and Rebecka Landing, while Jakob Stadell and Nando Fuentes Vargas are new to their roles.

Colorful, joyful and energy-boosting musical that lights up the autumn darkness!

The show will run till the 8th of December 2024.

