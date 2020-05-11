MUSICAL STREAMING FOR FREE - HJÄLP SÖKES at SVT Play

The Musical "Hjälp Sökes" Streaming for Free at SVT -Play

Björn Ulveaus and Benny Andersson are famous for their musicals Chess, Mamma Mia and Kristina från Duvemåla. But they have made another musical, Hjälp Sökes (Assistans needed). The musical was written together with the late famous poet Kristina Lugn, one of the Noble Academy Member. Director was Lars Rudolfsson.

Kristina Lugn passed away the 9th of May 2020 and was famous for her poets and plays.

Hjälp Sökes is a musical about two brothers (Johan Ulveson and Magnus Roosman) lives on a farm and are in need of some assistance. Which they get from a mother and her daughter (Suzanne Berdino and Sofia Pekkari). This is not an ordinary musical as on stage are also two cows, one goat, one horse, three dogs and three geese. The most famous song "Bortom Sol och Måne"

Bortom Sol och Måne with Sofia Pekkari:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VT7oKIgLc24

Bortom Sol och Måne with Helen Sjöholm and Benny Andersson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5CV9JMLkHs

The musical can be streamed here till the 4th of November 2020

https://www.svtplay.se/video/1715726/hjalp-sokes





Related Articles Shows View More Sweden Stories