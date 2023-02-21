Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HOUSE OF ANGELS at Oscarsteatern

The acclaimed film classic becomes a musical!

Feb. 21, 2023  

Vicky Nöjesproduktion has, together with co-producer 2Entertain, been able to reunite parts of the team behind Oscarsteatern's previous great musical success Så som i himmelen. Fredrik Kempe is back as composer and Edward af Sillén as screenwriter, this time together with Daniel Réhn. Edward is also directing, having most recently directed the hit Tootsie which is currently playing at the Oscar Theater. Also this time we see Johan von der Lancken (Vicky Nöjesproduktion) as producer, Lars Östbergh - scenography, David Julio - mask and wig design, Oscar Johansson - sound design and Karl-Johan Ankarblom is responsible for the musical arrangements.

It's been over 30 years since Colin Nutley's film Änglagård with Helena Bergström, Rikard Wolff, Sven Wollter, Viveka Seldahl and others. entered our hearts. When the film premiered in cinemas in 1992, it was seen by 1.4 million people and at the Guldbaggegala it took home the most awards and won, among other things, in the categories Best Film and Best Director. The film was also Sweden's contribution to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Film category and is today an obvious part of Swedish film history. This year we are giving you the opportunity to relive the film classic when it gets new life as a musical on the stage of the Oscar Theatre.

Just like in the film, the musical's immersive story begins with a death notice that becomes the starting point for Fanny Zander's search for her roots. Together with their faithful, extravagant companion Zac, they leave the nightclub life of Berlin to make their way home to the small village of Yxared, located deep in the West Gothic forests. Their grand entrance into the small community becomes a cultural clash that stirs up emotions among the villagers but also builds and creates new, lifelong bonds.

In Änglagård, Sweden's great musical stars Tommy Körberg (who originated Anatolji in Chess) and Helen Sjöholm reunite. Helen portrays the village's matriarch, Rut Flogfält, who has everything to lose from Fanny appearing in Yxared - in contrast to Tommy Körberg's character Gottfrid Pettersson, whose quiet bachelor life with his brother Ivar (Gustav Levin) blossoms when the colorful couple appear in their life. As Fanny Zander, we see Tuva B Larsen, who made her acclaimed breakthrough in Sweden as the female lead in the hit musical Så som i himmelen. Zac, Fanny's colorful companion, is played by Lindy Larsson, who early in his career appeared in the film Änglagård - the third time liked from 2010 and has since been seen on Sweden's major opera and theater stages as well as abroad, where in recent years he has been employed at the Maxim Gorki Theater in Berlin. We also see experienced musical artists and popular actors such as Fredrik Lycke, Sofia Pekkari, Per Svensson, a large ensemble and a twelve-man orchestra led by Johan Siberg.
Autumn's great musical experience - a lavish and heartwarming performance filled with laughter, tears, love, dance and song!

World premiere at the Oscar Theater in Stockholm Sweden on September 10, 2023.

The trailer to the musical with a brand new song with Tommy Körberg and Helen Sjöholm can be viewed at YouTube.




Germany, late 1920s. The actor Hendrik Höfgen is appreciated by both the audience and his colleagues at the local theater, but he desperately longs for the big break. He knows he is meant for bigger roles, on bigger stages! Like most of his comrades, he is a socialist and they watch with horror as National Socialism grows stronger. It is a changing, creative and violent time.
