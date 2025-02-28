FRÅN BROADWAY TO DUVEMÅLA ON TOUR 2025 at On Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The success is back - From Broadway to Duvemåla on a big Swedish tour in autumn 2025

Sweden's biggest and most loved musical show is back! In the fall of 2025, From Broadway to Duvemåla embarks on a new Sweden tour for the ninth year in a row, with a long-awaited premiere at Rival in Stockholm on September 14 and a grand finale in Linköping on October 25 at Linköping Konsert & Kongress. With an updated performance, filled with timeless classics and modern favorites from the world's most loved musicals, an evening of pure musical magic is promised. On stage, the audience is met by a unique combination of experienced stars and exciting debutants - all belonging to the absolute elite in the musical world, both in Sweden and internationally.

Star-studded ensemble

Among this year's artists, we once again see musical star and TikTok phenomenon Martin Redhe Nord, who in recent years has become one of Sweden's most beloved musical artists. By his side is the charismatic and versatile Malena Tuvung, a veteran in the context and an artist with a long career in the musical scene.

This year's tour also offers several exciting debutants in the context. Philip Jalmelid, one of Sweden's most celebrated musical artists, makes his debut in From Broadway to Duvemåla and brings with him experience from major roles in productions such as Så som i himmelen, Les Misérables and Chess.

We also welcome the internationally renowned Judith Caspari, who makes her first appearance in From Broadway to Pigeon Paint and is one of Germany's biggest musical stars, known from Wicked, West Side Story and Tarzan, among others. With her on stage is Alma Bengtsson, who also makes her debut in From Broadway to Duvemåla and has already made her mark in productions such as Sweeney Todd and Dear Evan Hansen.

A musical experience beyond the ordinary

Since its premiere in 2016, Från Broadway till Duvemåla has charmed and touched audiences throughout Sweden with its unique combination of spectacular song numbers, emotional interpretations and outstanding stage performances. Year after year, the show has developed and grown. The performance offers a selection of the best songs from iconic musicals such as Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, Kristina from Duvemåla, Wicked, West Side Story and many more. Audiences can expect everything from grand ensembles to poignant solos – a musical journey that touches, inspires and enchants.

The tour visits cities across the country and gives music lovers a chance to experience this unique performance up close. The tickets will be released shortly - stay tuned and secure your place at Sweden's biggest musical event in 2025!

Tickets on sale now

Tour Dates

14 sep Stockholm, Rival

17 sep Uppsala, UKK

19 sep Umeå, Idunteatern

20 sep Skellefteå, Sara Kulturhus

25 sep Göteborg, Draken

26 sep Göteborg, Draken

27 sep Göteborg, Draken

3 okt Göteborg, Draken

4 okt Göteborg, Draken

10 okt Kalmar, Kalmarsalen

11 okt Jönköping, Jönköping Konsert & Kongress

15 okt Stockholm, Göta Lejon

17 okt Växjö, Växjö Konserthus

18 okt Halmstad, Halmstad teater

19 okt Malmö, Malmö Live

24 okt Gävle, Gävle Konserthus

25 okt Linköping, Linköping Konsert & Kongress

