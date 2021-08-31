FIREBRINGER at Alias Teatern, Stockholm Sweden

The musical Firebringer will be played at Alias teatern the 17-26th of September.

Firebringer is a socially satirical musical comedy where we get to follow a tribe that during the prehistoric era discovers fire, invents dance and realizes that man does not have to keep his arms over his head so that the sky does not fall down.

Cast

Ingalill - Izabella Tancredi.

Camilla - Ebba Irestad.

Karin - Emma Pucek.

Mira - Majolie Blanco.

Emli - Anna Saintout.

Glenn - Lukas Sköld.

Hoppsan - Kerstin Ahlin.

Anki - Samuel Linderström.

Tella - Nathalie Bucht.

Pung-Svett - Oskar Segersvärd.

Chårn - Therese Löfstedt.

Creative Team

Director - Robin Karlsson.

Choreographer- Signe Larsson.

Choreographer assistant- Tereza Lorentzon.

Musical director/vocal instructor - Izabella Tancredi.

Set designer/ Props - Sofie Hans Persson.

Custume - Viktoria Hohl.

Mask - Johanna Lysdahl.

Producent - Ebba Irestad.

Sound design - Ulf Irestad.

Lightning design- Christian

Swedish translation - Robin Karlsson (dialog) och Ebba Irestad (lyrics)