BODYGUARD THE MUSICAL at China Teatern

The modern film classic The Bodyguard from 1992 with Whitney Huston and Kevin Costner in the lead roles will be staged in Sweden for the first time. In THE BODYGUARD - THE MUSICAL we get to see the idol winner Nadja Kasanesh Holm and Anastasios Soulis in the lead roles as Rachel Marron and Frank Farmer. Premiere at the China Theater in Stockholm on September 8, 2022.

THE BODYGUARD - THE MUSICAL is a spectacular tribute to Whitney Houston's amazing songs, and includes not only the film's megahits I Will Always Love You, Run to You, Queen of the Night, I Have Nothing, and I´m Every Woman, but also more than 20 of Whitney Houston's greatest hits such as Saving All My Love, Greatest Love of All, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Where Do Broken Hearts Go and One Moment in Time. The songs remain in English, however, the dialogue is Swedish translated by Calle Norlén.

The film was a huge success worldwide. The success was not least due to Whitney Houston's music, and the soundtrack has sold more than 45 million copies and is thus the best-selling soundtrack ever. In the musical at the China Theater in Stockholm, the artist Nadja Kasanesh Holm will play the main role Rachel Marron. Nadja Kasanesh Holm broke through when she won Idol on TV4 in 2020 and this will be her first major stage appearance since winning Idol.

- During a Friday final in the Idol season 2020, the Swedish people chose that I would sing a song by Beyoncé. After the performance, jury member Anders Bagge commented that my way of interpreting the song was more reminiscent of Whitney Houston and Bodyguard. Now in retrospect, it feels completely crazy after I got the main role and will sing those songs. I am very much looking forward to the whole experience, says Nadja Kasanesh Holm.

The musical tells the story of the film where the former Secret Service agent Frank Farmer (Anastasios Soulis) is hired by world-famous star Rachel Marron (Nadja Kasanesh Holm) as a private bodyguard to protect her from an unknown and threatening Stalker. Reluctantly, Rachel and Frank are attracted to each other, but after a night of love, Frank must admit that he can not both love and protect Rachel at the same time.

- I really look forward to showing my version of Kevin Costner's classic role. I grew up with the movies from that era, so The Bodyguard has been with me ever since. Now I do not have a further singing voice to speak of, but that makes the challenge even more exciting and therefore it will be really fun to do musicals again, says Anastasios Soulis.

FACTS ABOUT THE BODYGUARD THE MUSICAL:

Script: Based on Warner Bros.

Movie - screenplay by Lawrence Kasdan. Book by Alexander Dinelaris.

CAST:

Rachel Marron: Nadja Kasanesh Holm

Frank Farmer: Anastasios Soulis

Nicki Marron: Marsha Songcome

Bill Devaney: Karl Dyall

Tony Scibelli: Rikard Ulvshammar

Sy Spector: Anton Lundqvist

The rest of the cast will be presented in the spring of 2022.

PRODUCTION:

Swedish translation: Calle Norlén

Director: Thomas Agerholm

Deputy Director: Klas Wiljergård

Choreography: Sonny Fredie-Pedersen

Set design: Benjamin La Cour

Lighting design: Jeppe Lawaetz

Sound design: Oskar Johannson

Costume design: Jesper Høvring

Complementary costume design: Rikke von Qualen

Mask & Wig design: Catharina Lundin

Musical supervisor: Stuart Morley

Conductor: Jan Radesjö

Creative Producer: Thomas Langkjær, Langkjær

Entertainment Producer: Nanette Hayes, 2Entertain

Executive Producer: Bosse Andersson, 2Entertain

Co-producer: Vicky von Der Lancken, Vicky Nöjesproduktion

Premiere: September 8, 2022 at China Teatern, Stockholm

Ticket release: March 14, 2022 at:

https://showtic.se/forestallningar/the-bodyguard-the-musical/biljetter/

"THE BODYGUARD" is presented through special arrangement with Nordiska Aps, Studiestræde 5, 1455 København K, Denmark www.Nordiska.dka/a/f Theatrical Rights Worldwide Ltd, 122-124 Regent Street, W1B 5SA, www.theatricalrights.com.