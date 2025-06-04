Video: STAGES St. Louis presents MURDER FOR TWO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at STAGES St. Louis' production of MURDER FOR TWO - now on stage May 30 through June 29, 2025 at The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.

Visit STAGESStLouis.org/MURDER for more information and to purchase tickets.

Officer Marcus Moscowicz, a small-town policeman aspiring to be a detective, seizes the chance to solve the murder of Great American Novelist Arthur Whitney when the writer is shot at his own surprise birthday party. With the nearest detective an hour away, Marcus, along with his silent partner Lou, must solve the case before the real detective arrives. Suspects range from Arthur’s wife, Dahlia, to the prima ballerina Barrette Lewis and the overly-friendly psychiatrist Dr. Griff. In MURDER FOR TWO, two performers hilariously play 13 roles, including the piano, in a 90-minute, music-filled homage to classic murder mysteries. Don’t miss this killer musical comedy!

