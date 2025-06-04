Video: STAGES St. Louis presents MURDER FOR TWO

1
Review: HEAVY at Greenfinch Theater And Dive Bar is a Weighty Look at Obesity
Satterfield and McIntire’s blunt script carries a lot of unflinching truths about being overweight. Heavy takes on weighty topics. There are several frank adult themed discussions and overt sexuality. It is bold writing with a lot of humor and has much to say about life as an obese person. Heavy is entertaining overall even with the second act plunge into sentimentalism.
Review: THE HEIDI CHRONICLES at New Jewish Theatre
The New Jewish Theatre production of The Heidi Chronicles is an entertaining revival of Wasserstein’s seminal work thanks to Ellie Schwetye’s storytelling expertise. Schwetye’s direction and sound design builds the narrative through the chronological timeline she creates. She, and projection designer Kareem Deanes, walk the audience through two-and-a-half decades using projections of memorable newsworthy events and music from the 1960s, 70s, and 80s. It is pure nostalgia for Baby Boomers and some older Gen Xers.
Review: St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s HAMLET is Mid-Century Jazzy Cool
Often a modern take on a classic will go awry, but Michael Sexton’s brilliant vision creates a phenomenal retelling of Hamlet. His collaboration with his actors and designers gives this production it very cool retro and jazzy vibe. The show’s running time clocks in at just under three hours. It is well paced, moves along expediently, and is masterful storytelling. This is an excellent production that is entertaining for the masses, not just for the Bardolators.
Spotlight: DONNA MCKECHNIE at The Cabaret Project of St. Louis
Get a glimpse into genius as the great Donna McKechnie celebrates the finest Broadway composer and lyricist of our time, Stephen Sondheim. Donna sings from his classic creations including A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Anyone Can Whistle, and Sunday in the Park with George, as well as sharing stories of her time working with him and the great influence he had on both her personal and professional life.