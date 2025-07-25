Video: Go Behind the Scenes of DEAR EVAN HANSEN at The Muny

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch video from inside the rehearsal room as The Muny invites audiences behind the scenes as the cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN rehearses one of the show’s most powerful anthems, “You Will Be Found.”

Winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen tells the deeply personal and profoundly moving story of Evan, a high school senior with social anxiety who becomes entangled in a lie that brings him unexpected attention—and a sense of belonging he’s never known. As Evan’s story unfolds, the musical explores themes of connection, truth, and the long path toward healing.

The production will run July 28 through August 3 at The Muny in Forest Park. Tickets are available at muny.org, by calling MetroTix at (314) 534-1111, or in person at The Muny Box Office (open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.).

The Muny continues its tradition of enriching lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, under the stars of Forest Park.