The Fabulous Fox Theatre Announces Rescheduling Plans For CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY and CATS

The Fabulous Fox Theatre has announced the new dates for Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY will be December 22-27, 2020. This magical family show is a perfect addition to the Fox holiday lineup when the theatre is resplendent with the spirit of the season. Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY was originally scheduled to play at the Fabulous Fox March 17-29, 2020 but was postponed due to city of St. Louis COVID-19 mandate.

CATS is not available to return to the Fox within this 2019-2020 season, but we are working to secure it for a future season. St. Louis will have to wait a bit longer for "the memory to live again." CATS was originally scheduled to play at the Fabulous Fox April 7-19, 2020 but was also postponed due to city of St. Louis COVID-19 mandate.

Since both productions will be presented in a different season than originally scheduled, season ticket holders are currently being notified of their options. Single ticket buyers will be emailed next week about automatic refunds beginning on Monday, April 13. Due to the number of cancellations, the refund process is expected to last 3-4 weeks.

The Fox Box office is currently closed in compliance with the city of St. Louis COVID-19 mandate.





