Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tesseract Theatre Opens LAST FIVE YEARS In St. Louis Next Month

Performances begin on February 17 at the .Zack Theatre.

Jan. 17, 2023  
Tesseract Theatre Opens LAST FIVE YEARS In St. Louis Next Month

The Tesseract Theatre Company will open Jason Robert Brown's Drama Desk winning musical The Last Five Years on February 17 at the .Zack Theatre.

An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, the show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.

The Last Five Years, has been translated into a handful of languages and was named one of TIME Magazine's ten best shows of 2001. A testament to the show's longevity, and spurred by the show's regional popularity, The Last Five Years enjoyed an Off-Broadway revival at Second Stage in 2013.

This intimate musical features the cast of Kevin Corpuz and Grace Langford, directed by Taylor Gruenloh.

Performances will open Friday Feb. 17 and run through Sunday Feb. 26.
Thursday, Friday, & Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 4pm.

The .Zack Theatre is located at: 3224 LOCUST ST., SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI 63103

Tickets are available at MetroTix.com.
$25 for general audience and $20 for students/seniors.




Review: DEATH OF A SALESMAN at The Black Rep at The Edison Theater on the Washington Unive Photo
Review: DEATH OF A SALESMAN at The Black Rep at The Edison Theater on the Washington University Campus
In The Black Rep’s current production of DEATH OF A SALESMAN, director Jacqueline Thompson helms an emotional narrative that is propelled by excellent performances from a stellar cast. She uses Dunsi Dai’s and Lily Thomasic’s multi-leveled static set design effectively to intersperse Willy’s flashbacks from the current day.
World Premiere Musical SPELLS OF THE SEA to be Presented at Metro Theater Company in Febru Photo
World Premiere Musical SPELLS OF THE SEA to be Presented at Metro Theater Company in February
St. Louis' Metro Theater Company will continue its 2022/23 50th Anniversary Season with the world premiere musical, SPELLS OF THE SEA, live at the Grandel Theatre February 5 - March 5 and virtual streaming February 16 - March 5.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
The Repertory Theatre Of St. Louis to Kick Off The New Year With SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM Photo
The Repertory Theatre Of St. Louis to Kick Off The New Year With SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will start the new year with Side by Side by Sondheim, a Sondheim revue (replacing Putting it Together: A Sondheim Review).

More Hot Stories For You


World Premiere Musical SPELLS OF THE SEA to be Presented at Metro Theater Company in FebruaryWorld Premiere Musical SPELLS OF THE SEA to be Presented at Metro Theater Company in February
January 12, 2023

St. Louis' Metro Theater Company will continue its 2022/23 50th Anniversary Season with the world premiere musical, SPELLS OF THE SEA, live at the Grandel Theatre February 5 - March 5 and virtual streaming February 16 - March 5.
The Repertory Theatre Of St. Louis to Kick Off The New Year With SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIMThe Repertory Theatre Of St. Louis to Kick Off The New Year With SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM
January 10, 2023

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will start the new year with Side by Side by Sondheim, a Sondheim revue (replacing Putting it Together: A Sondheim Review).
Photos: First Look At BROADWAY BOUND At New Jewish TheatrePhotos: First Look At BROADWAY BOUND At New Jewish Theatre
January 6, 2023

The New Jewish Theatre kicks off its 2023 season with the Neil Simon comedy Broadway Bound on January 19 – February 5. See photos from the production.
Liz Callaway Brings TO STEVE WITH LOVE To Blue Strawberry In St. Louis For Two Nights In JanuaryLiz Callaway Brings TO STEVE WITH LOVE To Blue Strawberry In St. Louis For Two Nights In January
January 2, 2023

In 1970, Liz Callaway saw a musical that would change her life forever- Company, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, at the Alvin Theatre. A decade later, she would make her Broadway debut in Merrily We Roll Along, by the same composer at the same theatre.
BLUE MAN GROUP to Return to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in FebruaryBLUE MAN GROUP to Return to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in February
December 28, 2022

The all-new tour of BLUE MAN GROUP will play at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis for a limited five performances February 9-12.
share