Tesseract Theatre Opens LAST FIVE YEARS In St. Louis Next Month

The Tesseract Theatre Company will open Jason Robert Brown's Drama Desk winning musical The Last Five Years on February 17 at the .Zack Theatre.

An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, the show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.

The Last Five Years, has been translated into a handful of languages and was named one of TIME Magazine's ten best shows of 2001. A testament to the show's longevity, and spurred by the show's regional popularity, The Last Five Years enjoyed an Off-Broadway revival at Second Stage in 2013.

This intimate musical features the cast of Kevin Corpuz and Grace Langford, directed by Taylor Gruenloh.

Performances will open Friday Feb. 17 and run through Sunday Feb. 26.

Thursday, Friday, & Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 4pm.

The .Zack Theatre is located at: 3224 LOCUST ST., SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI 63103

Tickets are available at MetroTix.com.

$25 for general audience and $20 for students/seniors.