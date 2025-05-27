THE WITCHER IN CONCERT is Coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre

The Witcher in Concert will tour the U.S. for the first time ever, visiting more than 45 cities around the country including a stop in St. Louis, on Saturday, October 4 at 7:30 p.m. The Witcher in Concert is a live music experience featuring a timeless soundtrack from “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” by CD PROJEKT RED. The concert series was created to coincide with the tenth anniversary of the critically acclaimed video game, which follows the story of Geralt of Rivia as he embarks on a quest to find his adopted daughter, Ciri. Each performance is brought to life by an ensemble of 14 musicians handpicked by the score’s co-composer, including select members of Polish folk metal band Percival Schuttenbach. Tickets go on sale May 30.



“The response to the concert announcements has been nothing short of extraordinary,” says Marcin Przybyłowicz, music director for “The Witcher 3” and the soundtrack’s co-composer. “We’re grateful to see that even 10 years after the game’s original release, our community embraces its music and is ready to join Geralt on one more journey through the Continent.”



The Witcher in Concert is a one-of-a-kind live event that transforms the lasting legacy and emotional storytelling of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” into a gripping live performance on stage. The concert and celebration of the dark fantasy role-playing game’s incredible music and emotional narrative features an ensemble orchestra and cutting-edge visuals. Each concert merges stunning cinematics and gameplay with tracks specially arranged for the occasion under the supervision of Przybyłowicz. From the opening strains of “The Trail” to the heart-pounding “...Steel for Humans,” Geralt of Rivia’s journey across the war-torn Northern Kingdoms is a sonic marvel to hear, whether for the first or hundredth time.

