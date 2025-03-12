THE NOTEBOOK, HADESTOWN & More Come To The Fabulous Fox for the 2025-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Fabulous Fox has unveiled its 2025-2026 Broadway season, featuring the Tony Award winning production of LIFE OF PI, a love story for the ages in THE NOTEBOOK, a revival of THE WIZ direct from Broadway, the new adaptation of THE OUTSIDERS, the new musical from 17-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, HELL'S KITCHEN, the return of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD and the comedy of SPAMALOT. Broadway Extras include LES MISÉRABLES, A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL, STOMP, BEETLEJUICE, MJ, and HADESTOWN.

LIFE OF PI | October 7-19, 2025

A theatrical event unlike anything else! Winner of three Tony Awards and the Olivier Award for Best Play. Based on Yann Martel's best-selling novel that sold more than 15 million copies and became a worldwide phenomenon, LIFE OF PI is an epic story of perseverance and hope that speaks to every generation. Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world-class puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, Lolita Chakrabarti's stage adaptation of LIFE OF PI creates a breathtaking journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy.

THE NOTEBOOK | November 4-16, 2025

Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, THE NOTEBOOK tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. THE NOTEBOOK is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. THE NOTEBOOK is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, Rent) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida), and features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC's “This Is Us”), and choreography by Katie Spelman.

THE WIZ | November 25 – December 7, 2025

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back. THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway. This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world. Everybody rejoice--this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road!

THE OUTSIDERS I January 7-18, 2026

The winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Best Musical is THE OUTSIDERS. Adapted from S.E. Hinton's seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola's iconic film, this thrilling new musical features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman, and direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders' battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. THE OUTSIDERS navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, THE OUTSIDERS is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

HELL'S KITCHEN | January 27 – February 8, 2026

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL'S KITCHEN, a new musical from 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, whose new songs and greatest hits about growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway. Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL'S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin. HELL'S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, and the music of Alicia Keys.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA | February 18 – March 1, 2026

The Phantom is back to thrill audiences once again! Cameron Mackintosh presents a revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary musical, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, which was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened in 2021. Featuring Maria Björnson's brilliant original design and based on the celebrated direction of Harold Prince, with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, PHANTOM returns to St. Louis.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, playing to over 160 million people in 47 territories and 195 cities in 21 languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber's romantic, haunting, and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade,” and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as ‘The Phantom' who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, The Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness, and passions collide.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD | March 28 – April 18, 2026

It's time to believe in magic! Broadway's spellbinding spectacular HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD is coming to St. Louis! Join the next adventure and experience the wizarding world like never before at this record-breaking hit and winner of six Tony Awards including Best Play. When Harry Potter's head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.

SPAMALOT | May 5-17, 2026

SPAMALOT, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three, including Best Musical. The musical comedy lovingly ripped off from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the Lady of the Lake. SPAMALOT features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That

Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

Broadway Extras

Six shows will be offered as Broadway Extras to 2025–2026 season ticket holders for priority seating before their public on sale dates. Back by popular demand, LES MISÉRABLES returns to The Fabulous Fox stage November 18-23 for one week only! A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL will bring the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage just in time for the holidays December 12-14. See what all the noise is about when the international percussion sensation STOMP returns to St. Louis March 6-8. The Broadway smash hit musical based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, BEETLEJUICE, comes back to haunt the Fabulous Fox April 24-26. Back by overwhelming demand, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical MJ is “startin' somethin'” as it makes its way back St. Louis for a limited run May 19-24. The 2025-2026 Broadway season will end with an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back in Tony and Grammy Award-winning best musical, HADESTOWN, May 29-31.

Eight and seven-show season ticket packages will be available for the 2025-2026 Broadway Season. The eight-show package includes THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA. New seven and eight-show season ticket packages will go on sale Wednesday, May 28. Current Broadway season ticket holders will receive their renewal information in the coming days. On sale dates for individual shows will be announced later.

