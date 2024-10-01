THE ADDAMS FAMILY to be Presented at Stifel Theatre in Spring 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, the magnificently macabre hit musical THE ADDAMS FAMILY comes to Stifel Theatre in St. Louis for one performance only on Thursday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for THE ADDAMS FAMILY will go on sale Friday, October 18 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. For ticket information, please visit StifelTheatre.com.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. A man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

On the heels of Wednesday, the 3rd most-watched show on Netflix of all time, Big League Productions, Inc. presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a devilishly delightful musical comedy based on the creepy, kooky characters by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams.

BIG LEAGUE PRODUCTIONS (Producer) is celebrating its 31st season of producing and general managing Broadway tours of shows and attractions throughout the world. For more information, visit www.BigLeagueProductions.org.

