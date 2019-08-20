St. Louis Actors' Studio Presents FIFTY WORDS, 9/20-10/6

October 2019 will mark the beginning of St. Louis Actors' Studio's Thirteenth season, themed "Two to Tango". With the sort of clarity and theatrical density that only the two-hander can achieve, the season of exclusively two-character plays will journey through our most closely complex relationships : Mentor and Apprentice; Husband and wife; Mothers and Child.

"We are very excited about the offering for our 13th season, making the intimate Gaslight stage that much more intimate with these diverse, two-character stories" says William Roth, Founder and Artistic Director.

While their nine-year-old son is away for the night on his first sleepover, Adam and Jan have an evening alone together, their first in years.

Adam's attempt to seduce his wife before he leaves on business the next day begins a suspenseful nightlong roller-coaster ride of revelation, rancor, passion and humor that explores a modern-day marriage on the verge of either a breakup or deepening love and understanding.

TICKETS. General Admission: $35, Students w/ID & Seniors 65+: $30. STLAS.org





