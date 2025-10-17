 tracker
Spotlight: THE WOMAN IN BLACK at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

The Woman In Black Is Now Playing At The Rep.

By: Oct. 17, 2025
A story that refuses to stay buried. Arthur Kipps has carried a dreadful secret for years—determined to confront his darkest memories, he hires a young actor to help bring his nightmare to life and finally put it to rest. But as the rehearsals unfold, something sinister stirs in the shadows. In this haunting stage adaptation of Susan Hill’s ghost story, The Woman in Black pulls audiences into the mystery of Eel Marsh House, where shadows stretch long, voices whisper in the wind, and an inescapable terror lurks just out of sight.

Join us if you dare—because once you see her, there’s no turning back.



