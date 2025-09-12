Single Tickets on Sale Now for 2026 Fabulous Fox Broadway Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Single tickets are on sale now for the 2026 performances in the Fabulous Fox’s 2025-2026 Broadway Season. Tickets are available at FabulousFox.com or by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111 for the following shows: THE OUTSIDERS; HELL’S KITCHEN; STOMP; SPAMALOT; MJ; HADESTOWN.

Single tickets for BEETLEJUICE go on sale October 3 and single tickets for HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD go on sale October 23. Single tickets for the following 2025 performances in the 2025-2026 Broadway Season are on sale now: LIFE OF PI; THE NOTEBOOK; LES MISÉRABLES; THE WIZ; A CHRISTMAS STORY.

THE OUTSIDERS | January 7-18, 2026

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is THE OUTSIDERS. This classic coming-of-age story takes you to Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1967, where Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade, and their family of Greaser “outsiders” dream about who they want to become in a world that will never accept them. THE OUTSIDERS features Danya Taymor’s Tony Award-winning direction

HELL’S KITCHEN | January 27 – February 8, 2026

HELL’S KITCHEN, the award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by 17-time Grammy Award winning Alicia Keys, takes you on the journey of Ali–a 17-year-old girl full of fire searching for freedom, passion, and her place in the world. Along the way, you'll meet the musical mentor who changes her life, her dynamic family, and the neighborhood that helps her grow. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, HELL'S KITCHEN, set to the rhythm of the 90s, is a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up. The music—a mix of Keys’ greatest hits and new songs written exclusively for the show—and exhilarating choreography bring to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you’re from, where you’ve been, or where you’re going. Feel the energy of this multi-award-winning musical and experience where dreams begin: HELL’S KITCHEN.

STOMP | March 6-8, 2026

STOMP, celebrating 30 years, is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique—an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show.

SPAMALOT | May 5-17, 2026

The show that set Broadway back 1,000 years...returns! touring across America the Tony Award-winning Best Musical comedy MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT. SPAMALOT, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three, including Best Musical. The musical comedy lovingly ripped off from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, SPAMALOT features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

MJ | May 19-24, 2026

Back by overwhelming demand, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical MJ is making a victorious return to St. Louis. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond Michael Jackson’s singular moves and Signature Sound, offering a rare glimpse at the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Don’t miss your chance to experience the show that’s electrifying sold-out crowds on Broadway; in cities across North America; London’s West End; Hamburg, Germany; and Melbourne, Australia once again at The Fabulous Fox May 19-24, 2026.

HADESTOWN | May 29-31, 2026

Come see how the world could be. Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never let’s go.