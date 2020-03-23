Shakespeare Festival St. Louis Will Bring Live Performances to Facebook

Shakespeare Festival St. Louis has announced that join can join them on Facebook (@shakesfeststl) for special live performances and readings from their regional engagement arm, TourCo.

To watch and participate, follow them on Facebook and mark your calendars. You'll get a notification every time they go Live!

Check out the list of events below:

CYMBELINE | TUE MAR 24 @ 8 PM

By William Shakespeare

Adapted & Directed by Tom Ridgely

Live at https://www.facebook.com/shakesfestSTL



Featuring an inventive and energetic company of six actors, Cymbeline is a romantic adventure story on an epic scale. It tells the story of Innogen, the princess of Britain, who embarks on a dangerous journey to find her husband and through courage and ingenuity clears her good name.



Great for all ages and families to enjoy. This production includes a living study guide and actor Q&A. In partnership with Logic Systems Sound & Lighting.

VENUS & ADONIS | THU MAR 26 @ 8 PM

By William Shakespeare

Live at https://www.facebook.com/shakesfestSTL



A one-night-only Facebook live reading of the epic poem Shakespeare wrote while London theaters were closed by the plague in 1593. Venus and Adonis is an intensely romantic telling of the goddess of love's pursuit of the astonishingly handsome young hunter, Adonis. Featuring Hannah Geisz, Mary Heyl, Keating, Halli Pattison and Jenni Ryan.

THE PLAGUE | SUN - THU, MAR 29 - APR 2, NIGHTLY @ 8 PM

By Albert Camus

Live at https://www.facebook.com/shakesfestSTL



Camus's 1947 masterpiece about an epidemic's effect on a community and the small acts of heroism that give it meaning will be read in five installments over five nights. Adapted for live streaming by Festival Directing Fellow Chloe Seyer and performed by Hannah Geisz, Britteny Mary Heyl, Keating, Halli Pattison and Jenni Ryan.





