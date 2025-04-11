Review: St. Louis Actors' Studio's WITH is a Humorous and Melancholic End-of-Life Story

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Only two percent of marriages last until their diamond anniversary. In Carter W. Lewis’ new play WITH Minnie and Clifford Habberdeen have grown old together through 6-decades of marriage. The octogenarians are reaching the end of their lives and Minnie and Clifford decide to stare down mortality on their terms.

Penning a review for Lewis’ funny and melancholic drama is difficult. There are many scripted surprises in the 90-minute story and its important not to spoil the plot of this mostly decent dark comedy. While it is not perfectly written, there is a lot to like about this production including the emotion-packed performances of Donna Weinsting and Whit Reichert.

WITH is the authentic love story of two cantankerous and snarky old folks whose time together has beaten the odds. Their life has been blessed with longevity and fond memories. They have lived a long enough to raise a child and experience joy, sorrow, happiness, grief, and the full complement of human emotions. But now, Minnie and Clifford are facing illness and their own mortality.

The story and characters are brought to life through Annamaria Pileggi’s thoughtful and restrained direction and the warm eccentric portrayals she extracts from Donna Weinsting (Minnie) and Whit Reichert (Clifford). Pileggi, Weinsting, and Reichert use humor to tell a sad story that is loaded with humanity but does not ignore the many flaws of both of Minnie and Clifford.

Weinsting’s Minnie is lovingly patient with her husband’s failing memory. While she is a kind and caring spouse, Minnie uses his failing brain to manipulate their decisions as a couple. Reichert’s Clifford is crotchety, foul-mouthed, and a bit mean. He gets easily agitated with Minnie. The surly and peevish Weinsting meets Reichert head on with Minnie’s own testy retorts. It is Weinsting and Reichert’s spot-on performances that make Minnie and Clifford familiar, authentic, and believable.

Pileggi’s well-paced direction gives the story its genuineness. Her approach to the end-of-life text avoids sentimental soppiness. Instead, her storytelling invokes warmhearted audience compassion.

Patrick Huber’ set design of the Habberdeen’s worn living room and dated kitchenette uses the entirety of intimate storytelling space on the Gaslight Theater stage. Credit the set construction team of Chuck Winning and Josh Ortega, and the scenic painters Andy Cross and Sarah Frost, with the finishing work on Huber’s old-fashioned set.

Huber’s modest set and lighting design, Emma Glose’s props and sound design, and Teresa Doggett’s costume designs all add to the realism of Lewis’ story. Stage Manager Amy J. Paige and Assistant Stage Manager Acacia Helton create a little behind the scenes magic to break the tension near the end of the play.

Pileggi’s restrained direction and her actors’ honest portrayals keep WITH from wallowing in cloying insincerity and sadness. Reichert, Weinsting, and Pileggi blend equal parts humor, sweetness, and melancholy to tell Lewis’ end-of-life tale with laughs, dignity and grace.

The St. Louis Actors’ Studio production of Carter W. Lewis’ WITH continues through April 20, 2025, at The Gaslight Theatre in Midtown. Click the link below to purchase tickets.

PHOTO CREDIT: Patrick Huber

