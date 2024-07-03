Review: 'CENTER STAGE' AT OTSL at Opera Theatre Of Saint Louis

Saint Louis had a glorious party last Tuesday night! Opera Theatre of St. Louis celebrated the approaching closing of their forth-ninth season with a gala evening of short operatic scenes. It’s called “Center Stage”, and it’s like the dreamiest dessert cart one could imagine after the glorious musical meal of OTSL’s four main productions this summer.

OTSL conducts a highly-acclaimed training program for singers. It’s the Gerdine Young Artists program, under the direction of renowned soprano Patricia Racette. This year 1,045 aspiring operatic singers auditioned for the program. Of these, 350 were invited to “call-back” auditions. Finally, thirty were accepted into the program. This is the crème de la crème de la crème of young operatic talent in America. They spend nine weeks with OTSL in intensive training. They participate in the festival productions in supporting roles or as chorus members; they understudy the leading roles. And, finally, they get to strut their impressive stuff in this Center Stage evening.

This is NOT a Senior Recital!! This is an evening that any lover of opera SHOULD NOT MISS! These singers will command the major opera houses of the world for the next two generations.

This year’s program includes twenty-one excerpts—from the great classics all the way to works you’ve never heard of. From the early days (Handel, Purcell) to the glory days (Mozart, Rossini, Verdi, Puccini) to the very modern days (Spears, 2016). From melodrama to wild comedy to Broadway hits. There’s even an aria from a zarzuela— that charming Spanish folk-opera genre.

The audience gathers; they brim with anticipation. In the marvelous acoustics of the Browning Theatre you can distinctly hear each instrument as the orchestra warms up in soft melodic chaos. The audience chatters. The Concert Master appears, she cues that piercing true A from the oboe, the orchestra tunes. This is so damned exciting! Maestra Daniela Candelari enters to great applause. She greets the Concert Master, ascends the podium, lifts her baton and—we’re off!

The orchestra—from the Grammy-winning St. Louis Symphony Orchestra—nearly fills the stage, leaving only a slender space down-stage for the singers. But stage directors James Robinson, Patricia Racette, Ian Silverman, and Olivia Gacka employ that space so deftly that each scene appears to have ample room—and some of them are filled with much comic activity.

The singers for the evening are:

Sopranos: Georgia Belmont, Jennifer Kreider, Kathleen O’Mara, Olivia Prendergast, Jouelle Roberson, Chase Sanders, Laura Santamaria

Mezzo-sopranos: Sophie Baete, Lucy Evans, Gabriela Linares, Madelein Lyon, Michelle Mariposa, Lauren Paul, Veronica Siebert

Counter-tenors: Luke Elmer, Elijah English

Tenors: Levi Adkins, Brad Bickhardt, Jordan Costa, Devin Eatmon, Hakeem Henderson, Ryan Lustgarten, Benjamin Ruiz

Baritones: Eric Grendahl, Titus Muzi III, Joseph O’Shea, Emilio Vasquez, Patrick Wilhelm, David Wolfe

Bass-baritones: Justin Ramm-Damron, Jared Werlein

Bass: John Godhard Mburu