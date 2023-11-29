Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards

Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At New Jewish Theatre

Director Robert Quinlan will explore the power of storytelling with the largest musical ever presented in the intimate Wool Studio Theatre at the J.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

The New Jewish Theatre will celebrate the Jewish musical theatre legend Stephen Sondheim with their production of Into the Woods November 30 through December 17. See photos of the production.

 

Director Robert Quinlan will explore the power of storytelling with the largest musical ever presented in the intimate Wool Studio Theatre at the J. With music and lyrics by Sondheim, and a book from James Lapine, Into the Woods asks what comes after the “happily ever after” of well-known fairy tales, and it became an instant classic when it premiered on Broadway in 1987.

 

Into the Woods follows beloved characters from stories including CinderellaRapunzelJack and the Beanstalk, and Little Red Riding Hood as they work to make their wishes come true, only to realize that sometimes getting what you want isn’t all you dreamed it would be. The New Jewish Theatre production will be a far cry from the original Broadway version as Quinlan and his team reimagine the production for the New Jewish Theatre’s black box space. Quinlan is excited about the unique challenges this presents.

 

“I'm thrilled to bring Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's brilliant musical Into the Woods to the New Jewish Theatre in a production that will really place the audience ‘in the woods’ in an immersive and immediate experience,” said Quinlan.

 

Joining Quinlan on the creative team is Larry Pry as Music Director and Ellen Isom, who recently directed and choreographed the New Jewish Theatre’s hit production of Jerry’s Girls, as Choreographer. C. Otis Sweeny is the Scenic Designer, with Michele Friedman Siler as Costume Designer, Jayson Lawshee as Lighting Designer, Amanda Werre as Sound Designer, and Katie Orr as Prop Designer.

 

The more than 20 characters that appear in the musical will be presented by just 11 actors, with help from a few puppets. The cast features some familiar faces, but even more are making their New Jewish Theatre debuts. Molly Wennstrom returns as the Baker’s Wife after her St. Louis Theatre Circle Award-winning turn as Louise in Dear Jack, Dear Louise in 2022. Also returning is Sarah Gene Dowling, who will play the Witch after appearing in 2023’s Gloria: A Life as Bella Abzug and others. Making their debuts to the New Jewish Theatre are Matt Billings as Cinderella’s Prince, Kevin Corpuz as Rapunzel’s Prince, Aliyah Jacobs as Little Red, Phil Leveling as the Wolf and Mysterious Man, Matthew Cox as Jack, Kristen Joy Lintvedt as Cinderella, Kevin O’Brien as The Baker, Victoria Pines as Jack’s Mother, and Sarah Wilkinson as Rapunzel.

 

“I can’t wait for audiences to experience Into the Woods at the Wool Studio Theatre,” says Artistic Director Rebekah Scallet.  “It’s a magical and moving story, and one that will be amplified in intensity through our immersive and theatrical production.”

 

Into the Woods performs at the J’s Wool Studio Theatre (2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146), running November 30 through December 17. Performances are Thursdays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2 and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Individual tickets are $27- $58 with special rates available for groups. Tickets are available by phone at 314.442.3283 or online at Click Here.

Photo Credit: Jon Gitchoff

Molly Wennstrom, Kevin O'Brien
Molly Wennstrom, Kevin O'Brien

Matthew Cox
Matthew Cox

Aliyah Jacobs, Phil Leveling
Aliyah Jacobs, Phil Leveling

Matt Billings, Kevin Corpuz
Matt Billings, Kevin Corpuz

Sarah Gene Dowling
Sarah Gene Dowling

Molly Wennstrom, Kristen Joy Lintvedt
Molly Wennstrom, Kristen Joy Lintvedt

Phil Leveling
Phil Leveling

The Cast of INTO THE WOODS
The Cast of INTO THE WOODS

Kristen Joy Lintvedt and the Cast of INTO THE WOODS
Kristen Joy Lintvedt and the Cast of INTO THE WOODS

Victoria Pines, Kevin O'Brien, Matthew Cox
Victoria Pines, Kevin O'Brien, Matthew Cox


Recommended For You