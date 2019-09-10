Photo Flash: Dream The Impossible Dream With MAN OF LA MANCHA At STAGES!

One man's quest to change the world! Dream the impossible dream with MAN OF LA MANCHA at STAGES St. Louis, playing now through October 6. Based upon the immortal literary creation Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes, this romantic musical adventure will take audiences members on a journey that dares us all to see life not as it is but as it should be.

Featuring one of musical theatre's most beloved ballads "The Impossible Dream," MAN OF LA MANCHA is the perfect combination of classic literature, heartfelt drama, and raucous comedy. This truly romantic and inspiring musical reminds us all to keep dreaming, keep reaching, and keep believing.

Single tickets for MAN OF LA MANCHA are on sale now at www.StagesStLouis.org or 314-821-2407.





