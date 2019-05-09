Ozark Actors Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team For

Ozark Actors Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for this summer's Our Town. The production will be directed by Matt Saltzberg, and will star Carolina Quirez Cuoto as Emily Webb and Christian Boyd as George Gibbs. John Contini will take on the iconic role of the Stage Manager.

"To bring John Contini back to Rolla in the role of the Stage Manager is an absolute thrill for us. Combined with these incredibly talented young performers in Carolina and Christian playing Emily and George, this is one powerhouse cast," OAT Artistic Director A.S. Freeman said, "And Matt Saltzberg is one of the most visionary directors I know. This is going to be a classic production of a classic text, and it is going to be something not to be missed."

Saltzberg is joined on the creative team for the production by Jenna Gove designing costumes, Jared Shofstall taking on the scenic design, Angela Duggins designing props, and James Kyle Davis providing the lighting design.

"Many members of this creative team have worked together before," elaborated Freeman, "and the work they've created as a team has been absolutely stunning. I have no doubt that they will bring the same level of artistry to the Cedar Street Playhouse stage this July."

The Acting Company is rounded out by Pauline Parkhurst, Hannah Geisz, Jackson Buhr, Brianna Justine, Quinn Cason, Anna Benoit, Colin Stansky, Nathan Haltiwanger, and Titus Kautz.

Individual tickets are now on sale and are available at OzarkActorsTheatre.org or by calling the box office at 573-364-9523. The production opens on July 11th and runs through July 21st, with performances at 7:30 Thursday through Saturday, and 2:00 performances on Friday and Sunday. Group rates, under-30, under-13, and Military discount tickets are available.





