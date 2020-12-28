New Year's Eve Concert to Stream Live From Long Beach

From Long Beach to the World!: The Long Beach Blues Society presents a New Year's Eve Concert streamed live from iconic Long Beach music venues and restaurants, Friday, December 31 at 9pm PT.

"Spend your locked-down New Year's Eve enjoying and supporting the bars and bands you would usually be partying with".

Popular venue Supply & Demand Livestreams music by Long Beach artists New Year's Eve.

Participating Long Beach venues include: Alex's Bar; Supply and Demand; DiPiazza's; Boathouse on the Bay; 4th Street Vine; Main St.; Kobe's Steakhouse; Trani's; Gaslamp; and Harvelle's. Bands scheduled to perform: New Blues Revolution; Boxcar 7; Shyy But Flyy; Corday; Third Degree Blues Band; Lost Civilizations; Michael Motorcycle; The Reflectors; Drugs (more acts to be announced).

Long Beach-based blues-soul vocalist Shyy But Flyy performs on New Year's Eve.

The New Year's Eve Concert is also being livestreamed at the following sites: www.facebook.com/longbeachpost; www.facebook.com/LongBeachBluesSociety; and www.youtube.com/c/longbeachpost.