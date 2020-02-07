New Jewish Theatre Receives A Record-Breaking 21 Theatre Circle Award Nominations
The J's New Jewish Theatre has received 21 nominations for the 2020 St. Louis Theatre Circle Awards for outstanding achievement in St. Louis Professional Theatre. This beats the previous record of 12 nominations received in 2014.
Nominations for the St. Louis Theater Circle Awards are divided into categories for musicals, dramas, comedies and opera. Nearly 130 locally produced, professional theatrical productions were presented in the St. Louis area in 2019.
The New Jewish Theatre is led by Artistic Director, Edward Coffield, and is represented by the following nominations:
Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy
Brighton Beach Memoirs
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Laurie McConnell, Brighton Beach Memoirs
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Chuck Brinkley, Brighton Beach Memoirs
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy
Jane Paradise, Brighton Beach Memoirs
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy
Will Bonfiglio, Fully Committed
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy
Jacob Flekier, Brighton Beach Memoirs
Outstanding Director of a Comedy
Alan Knoll, Brighton Beach Memoirs
Outstanding Director of a Comedy
Ellie Schwetye, Fully Committed
Outstanding Production of a Comedy
Brighton Beach Memoirs
Fully Committed
Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama
District Merchants
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama
J. Samuel Davis, District Merchants
Outstanding Actor in a Drama
Gary Wayne Barker, District Merchants
Outstanding Director of a Drama
Jacqueline Thompson, District Merchants
Outstanding Production of a Drama
District Merchants
Outstanding Set Design in a Play
David Blake. District Merchants
Outstanding Set Design in a Play
Margery & Peter Spack, Brighton Beach Memoirs
Outstanding Costume Design in a Play
Felia Davenport, District Merchants
Outstanding Costume Design in a Play
Michele Friedman Siler, Brighton Beach Memoirs
Outstanding Lighting Design in a Play
Sean M. Savoie, District Merchants
Outstanding Sound Design in a Play
Kareem Deanes, Fully Committed
"I am very proud to work with so many talented theatre professionals," Coffield said. "New Jewish Theatre has really become a force this year - and the list above names many of the players on the team." This is Coffield's second season as Artistic Director.
Winners in more than 30 different categories covering comedies, dramas and musicals will be announced at the awards ceremony on Monday, March 30 at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University.
The New Jewish Theatre performs at the J's Wool Studio Theatre (2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146) and can be found online at newjewishtheatre.org