New Jewish Theatre Receives A Record-Breaking 21 Theatre Circle Award Nominations

The J's New Jewish Theatre has received 21 nominations for the 2020 St. Louis Theatre Circle Awards for outstanding achievement in St. Louis Professional Theatre. This beats the previous record of 12 nominations received in 2014.

Nominations for the St. Louis Theater Circle Awards are divided into categories for musicals, dramas, comedies and opera. Nearly 130 locally produced, professional theatrical productions were presented in the St. Louis area in 2019.

The New Jewish Theatre is led by Artistic Director, Edward Coffield, and is represented by the following nominations:

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy



Brighton Beach Memoirs

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Laurie McConnell, Brighton Beach Memoirs

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Chuck Brinkley, Brighton Beach Memoirs

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy

Jane Paradise, Brighton Beach Memoirs

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy

Will Bonfiglio, Fully Committed

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy

Jacob Flekier, Brighton Beach Memoirs

Outstanding Director of a Comedy

Alan Knoll, Brighton Beach Memoirs

Outstanding Director of a Comedy

Ellie Schwetye, Fully Committed

Outstanding Production of a Comedy

Brighton Beach Memoirs

Fully Committed

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama

District Merchants

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama

J. Samuel Davis, District Merchants

Outstanding Actor in a Drama

Gary Wayne Barker, District Merchants

Outstanding Director of a Drama

Jacqueline Thompson, District Merchants

Outstanding Production of a Drama

District Merchants

Outstanding Set Design in a Play

David Blake. District Merchants

Outstanding Set Design in a Play

Margery & Peter Spack, Brighton Beach Memoirs

Outstanding Costume Design in a Play

Felia Davenport, District Merchants

Outstanding Costume Design in a Play

Michele Friedman Siler, Brighton Beach Memoirs

Outstanding Lighting Design in a Play

Sean M. Savoie, District Merchants

Outstanding Sound Design in a Play

Kareem Deanes, Fully Committed

"I am very proud to work with so many talented theatre professionals," Coffield said. "New Jewish Theatre has really become a force this year - and the list above names many of the players on the team." This is Coffield's second season as Artistic Director.

Winners in more than 30 different categories covering comedies, dramas and musicals will be announced at the awards ceremony on Monday, March 30 at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University.

The New Jewish Theatre performs at the J's Wool Studio Theatre (2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146) and can be found online at newjewishtheatre.org





