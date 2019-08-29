Neuka Mitchell Joins Arts and Education Council Board of Directors

Neuka Bowie Mitchell, a Bayer executive and daughter of St. Louis-born soul singer Fontella Bass, has been elected to the Arts and Education Council's board of directors.



"I am pleased to welcome Neuka to the Arts and Education Council's board of directors. Her professional experience and deep appreciation for the arts will offer a unique perspective," said Brendan Johnson, Arts and Education Council Board Chair.



Mitchell is currently the Head of North America Credit and Customer Financing at Bayer Crop Science division. She is responsible for performing risk assessments and account management for over fifty thousand customer accounts with over $11B in annual Gross Sales. Mitchell is also the president of ARISE, Bayer's business resource group for African descendants, in support of Bayer's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.



Since joining Bayer in 1998, Mitchell has held various roles of increasing responsibilities within the finance organization including roles supporting Commercial, Manufacturing, Global Reporting, Global Shared Services, and Technology organizations. She earned her bachelor's degree in business from Fontbonne University.



Mitchell comes from a musical family. Her mother is the late legendary soul singer Fontella Bass, widely known for her 1965 hit "Rescue Me". Bass is the daughter of gospel singer Martha Bass, who sang with the Clara Ward Singers. Mitchell's father is the late great avant-garde jazz trumpeter, Lester Bowie and her uncle is the late R&B singer David Peaston, who won a Soul Train Music Award for Best R&B/Soul or Rap new Artist in 1990.



For more information about the Arts and Education Council, visit KeepArtHappening.org.





