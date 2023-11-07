Nate Bargatze Adds Fourth Show of THE BE FUNNY TOUR in St. Louis

The additional performance will take place on Saturday, June 22 at 3:00 p.m.

Nov. 07, 2023

Nate Bargatze Adds Fourth Show of THE BE FUNNY TOUR in St. Louis

Comedian Nate Bargatze will perform a fourth St. Louis show on his 2023 THE BE FUNNY TOUR on Saturday, June 22 at 3:00 p.m. This performance is in addition to his already announced dates on Friday, June 21 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, June 22 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 23 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for the added 3:00 p.m. show on Saturday, June 22 performance will go on sale Friday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets to the other three previously announced shows are on sale now through MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111.

Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze has been recognized this year as “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up,” by The Atlantic Magazine and a “Rising Star,” by CBS Morning. The 2021 Grammy nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is selling out shows across the world.

Bargatze's comedy is both clean and relatable, which is evident in his ten appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following four appearances on Late Night with Conan O'Brien. Both of Nate's one-hour Netflix specials, The Tennessee Kid (2019) and The Greatest Average American (2021) premiered globally with rave reviews. 

In July 2020, the comedian teamed up with All Things Comedy to release his new podcast, Nateland. The world is a crazy place and there's plenty of podcasts out there tackling the tough issues. However, Nateland tackles the meaningless issues that we face day to day to give listeners a much-needed mental break from fighting the good fight. New episodes release Wednesdays, with video available on Nate's YouTube channel and audio available everywhere you get podcasts.

For more information and tickets, visit natebargatze.com




Review: Tesseract Theatre Company's THE MAD ONES Tells a Moving Coming of Age Story

Tesseract’s THE MAD ONES connects with the audience to tell Sam’s moving coming of age story despite a few problems along the way. Corpuz direction and the cast’s acting performances are the reason this show succeeds. Each of the four actors create likeable and relatable characters that make this show worth seeing.

MOMENTS, A MUNY DOCUSERIES Examines the 106-Year History of The Muny in St. Louis

“Moments, A Muny Docuseries” is the brainchild of Colby Dezelick, The Muny’s Digital Communications Manager. He told Broadway World that this documentary series will focus on the century long history of The Muny. He shared that episode will examine specific moments in the timeline of The Muny and the blind courage it took to create an outdoor performance space that has now become a legendary theater. In fact, the first episode is titled “Blind Courage.” As part of the production process Dezelick hand selected St. Louis Actor Rich Pisarkiewicz to serve as the narrator for the series. 

2024 STL Teen Talent Competition Registration Now Open

Registration for the 2024 St. Louis Teen Talent Competition is now open. This event showcases the remarkable talent and creativity of St. Louis' top student performers, providing them with a platform to compete for scholarships and cash prizes. Don't miss this celebration of the performing arts at The Finals in March 2024.

St. Louis Actors' Studio to Present BARRYMORE Starring John Contini

St. Louis Actors' Studio will present 'Barrymore' starring John Contini at The Gaslight Theater.

