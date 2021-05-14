LISTEN: MOONSTONE CONNECTIONS Podcast Presents Teresa Eyring

Moonstone Connections episode 7 is now available. The episode features Executive Director / CEO of The Theatre Communications Group in NYC, Teresa Eyring.

Teresa Eyring has served as executive director of the Theatre Communications Group in NYC since 2007. Under her leadership, TCG has invested in building greater equity, diversity, and inclusion in the American theatre field and promotes a vision for "a better world for theatre, and a better world because of theatre." Prior to joining TCG, Eyring spent more than 20 years as an executive in theatres across the U.S. Prior positions have included: managing director of The Children's Theatre Company in Minneapolis; managing director of the Wilma Theater in Philadelphia; assistant executive director of the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis; and development director of the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. Eyring holds a BA in International Relations from Stanford University and an MFA in Theatre Administration from Yale School of Drama. She is on the boards of the Actors Fund, the Performing Arts Alliance, and the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone. She is also an advisory board member of SMU DataArts.

Moonstone Connections Podcast is hosted by Sharon Hunter. Sharon is a professional actor, singer and member of Actors' Equity Association and SAG-AFTRA. Sharon is the Founder and Producing Artistic Director of Moonstone Theatre Company, a new professional performing arts organization offering the St. Louis community a wide range of quality theatrical productions while supporting local arts and education. Sharon is the host, writer and producer of the arts and entertainment podcast, Moonstone Connections. She is the Founder and Executive Director of the St. Louis Theatre Task Force. In addition, Sharon is an Adjunct Professor in the College of Arts and Sciences at Maryville University.