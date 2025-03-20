GYPSY, THE WOMAN IN BLACK And More Announced for The Rep 2025/26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has announced the theatre’s 2025-26 season, with expanded offerings of five Mainstage productions and three Studio plays, making the 59th anniversary season the biggest and boldest in years.

“It is with great joy that I present my inaugural season as The Rep’s new Augustin Family Artistic Director,” said Kate Bergstrom. “This season celebrates the power and perils of a daring imagination - both for the audiences and characters alike. It asks us to examine the fine line between bravery and brazenness as we journey together towards the shimmering light of hope. We are excited to be able to expand the season to eight full productions for the first time in many years to showcase globally renowned artists together with some of St. Louis’ best. Creating a season of Repertory variety with more opportunities to be swept away by extraordinary storytelling ensures more nights of theatrical magic, and more moments that will stay with you long after the curtain falls.”

The Rep’s 2025-26 Season kicks off on the mainstage in the Loretto-Hilton Center (LHC) with the sharp-witted fresh comedy The Cottage by Sandy Rustin, the playwright of Clue, September 3 - 28. Following its run on Broadway featuring Eric McCormack and Laura Bell Bundy in 2023, The Cottage is a blend of satire and farce with dazzling nostalgic design, perfect for those who enjoyed Dial M for Murder, Noises Off and The Play that Goes Wrong,

Next up in The Rep’s return to an October Mainstage production is the spine-chilling theatrical sensation The Woman in Black direct from London’s West End. With over 30 years of global acclaim, this electrifying production runs October 8 - 26 promising an unforgettable evening of suspense, atmosphere, and gripping drama, perfect for the Halloween season.

This winter audiences will be enchanted by a beautifully reimagined version of Jane Austen's classic, Emma. Adapted by Kate Hamill, this vibrant production runs from December 3 - 21 and embodies the spirit of its source material, much like The Rep's previous hit, Pride and Prejudice. This Regency era ensemble piece featuring an all-local St. Louis cast celebrates Austen's legacy with a modern twist, coinciding with her 250th birthday on December 16.

In the New Year comes the deeply moving 2024 Pulitzer Prize-winning play Primary Trust by Eboni Booth, February 4 - March 1, 2026. Making its Missouri premiere, Primary Trust is a celebration of kindness and humanity, with a funny, heart forward journey of self-discovery.

The mainstage season culminates in style with Gypsy, the crown jewel of American musicals. Created by the legendary team of Aurthur Laurents, Jule Styne, and Stephen Sondheim, this classic will run from March 18 - April 12, 2026, with Kate Bergstrom directing, vowing to bring this timeless masterpiece to life in a spectacular fashion.

In addition to its five mainstage offerings, The Rep is expanding its commitment to cutting-Edge Theater with three unique and immersive productions as part of the Steve Woolf Studio Series in the Emerson Studio of the LHC. The Studio Season opening play, which runs October 22 - November 16, will be announced at The Rep’s free Second Annual Backstage Pass event in July.

The second play in the Studio season is from New Zealand’s Indian Ink Theatre Company, an utterly disarming new comedy that celebrates life, death, and rebirth in a joyous and immersive celebration in Mrs. Krishnan’s Party January 14 - February 8, 2026. Closing out the three play studio season is the mind-bending The Enigmatist written and performed by New York Times crossword constructor David Kwong, March 11 - April 5, 2025. For those who never miss a Wordle, delight in the incredible story of one man’s life as an illusionist and revel in the opportunity to join in and solve the puzzle.

“As we embark on our 59th season, this expanded lineup showcases our commitment to bringing a wide array of stories and extraordinary experiences in a sustainable way that ignites the passion for the arts in all of us,” said Danny Williams, Managing Director. “I’m thrilled to be on this journey with Kate Bergstrom and our dedicated staff, board, volunteers and patrons as we honor our past leaders and forge a new chapter for The Rep as a cultural cornerstone of St. Louis.”

The Rep will also continue to offer its Learning and Community Engagement (LACE) programs that provide people of all ages opportunities to deeply engage with the art they see on stage through immersive in-classroom and extracurricular learning opportunities, public forums for civic discourse, and opportunities to participate in the artmaking process. Programs include Camp Rep where kids ages 7-13 experience all the magic of acting, music, movement and creative storytelling classes in two summer session July 7-18 and July 28- August 8; the Story 2 Stage Festival which features student written and produced plays; and the Imaginary Theatre Company (ITC) public performance in Spring 2026. The ITC show this season will also be announced at the Second Annual Backstage Pass event in July.

The Rep is a 501(c)3 non-profit institution committed to the St. Louis arts community, employing over 200 professionals during a nine-month season which contributes significantly to the city’s cultural and economic vitality. Its Holiday Benefit returns on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, where patrons can celebrate the holiday season and enjoy an unforgettable night filled with festive performances, complimentary drinks and bites, thrilling live and silent auctions with the opportunity to make an impact.

Find a full schedule for the 2025-26 season below. Subscriber renewals begin today. For more information and to purchase or renew a subscription, visit www.repstl.org or call the Box Office, Monday - Friday 12pm - 5pm at (314) 968-4925. The Rep Box Office will also be available for in-person support at the Loretto-Hilton Center Wednesdays - Fridays from 12pm - 5pm and 2 hours prior to any curtain time.

Comments