Fabulous Fox To Resume Saturday Tours

The Fabulous Fox Theatre has announced the return of guided tours of the historic landmark. Limited tours of the Fabulous Fox will resume on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Tours will be conducted on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and include a presentation on the Wurlitzer organ.

Tour tickets are $10 each and advance purchase is required at Metrotix.com or by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111. Tickets will be delivered to guests' mobile devices or emailed for print at home. The Fox Box office is currently closed and tickets will not be available for purchase on the day of the tour. Ticket sales will close at 5 p.m. the Friday prior to each Saturday tour.

In order to assure the safety of our guests and guides the following protocols will be followed:

· All guests are required to wear masks and will have their temperature taken with no-touch devices before entering the theatre.

· Fox tour guides and personnel will wear masks and will have their temperature taken when they check in for duty.

· Social distancing will be practiced and monitored during the entire tour experience. Each tour's capacity is limited to 20 guests.

· The theatre will be thoroughly cleaned with emphasis on high touch areas prior to each tour.

· Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the theatre.

Tour guests should visit FabulousFox.com throughout the summer for possible updates to the tour schedule and safety protocols.