Fabulous Fox Theatre Apologizes For 'Blue Lives Matter' Marquee

The Fabulous Fox Theatre has issued an apology after a statement on the theatre's marquee sparked backlash.

The theatre used its marquee to tribute to both George Floyd, as well as David Dorn, a retired police chief and captain who was killed during looting in St. Louis. The theatre included both the #BlackLivesMatter and #BlueLivesMatter hashtags, the latter of which angered many people.

The theatre is now apologizing for the oversight.

The full statement is as follows:

We sincerely apologize to the black community for the hurt we caused by our recent marquee messaging. While our intention was to display a show of unity and to honor both George Floyd and Officer David Dorn, the delivery of that message failed when we included the blue lives matter hashtag.

We are truly sorry for the hurt and anger this mistake has caused. The Fabulous Fox is a place for all, and we condemn racism and hate in all forms. We love St. Louis and we want to be a part of the solution. We are listening and we are learning.

Unequivocally, #blacklivesmatter.

