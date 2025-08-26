DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL To Make St. Louis Premiere At Stifel Theatre in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TheaterWorksUSA’s Dog Man: The Musical, a New York Times Critics’ Pick based on the best-selling book series by Dav Pilkey, will make its St. Louis premiere at Stifel Theatre on Friday, November 7 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 5 at 10:00 a.m..

“Dog Man: The Musical surpasses my highest expectations. It is the ‘perfect mash-up’ of memorable music, humor, and love,” shares author/illustrator Pilkey, who also created Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club.

About the Show

With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But can he stop Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings, outsmart the evil cat Petey and his clone, and still be a “good boy” in time for George and Harold to finish their show before lunch?

Full of music, mischief, and mayhem, Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious and heartfelt family adventure that has delighted audiences nationwide.

Creative Team

The musical features a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila (two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of PBS’s Peg + Cat), music by Brad Alexander (See Rock City & Other Destinations), and original direction and choreography by Jen Wineman (Less Than 50%).

The creative team also includes scenic design by Timothy R. Mackabee (The Elephant Man), costume design by Heidi Leigh Hanson, lighting design by David Lander (The Lightning Thief), original sound design by Emma Wilk, and orchestrations by Lloyd Kikoler. The production is produced by TheaterWorksUSA.

Production History

Dog Man: The Musical premiered Off-Broadway in 2019 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre and returned in 2023 at New World Stages. Newsday called it “a howling good time,” and The New York Times praised it for keeping “young audiences giggling for nearly 90 minutes.”