Comedian Nate Bargatze Brings THE BE FUNNY TOUR Come To The Fabulous Fox Theatre, October 2023

Following his sold-out headline show at Bridgestone Arena, Comedian Nate Bargatze has announced 28 new dates, scheduled for this fall and winter, on his 2023 THE BE FUNNY TOUR that will include a stop at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis October 25 and October 27.

Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, Grammy nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is selling out shows across the world.

Bargatze's comedy is both clean and relatable, which is evident in his ten appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following four appearances on Late Night with Conan O'Brien. Both of Nate's one-hour Netflix specials, The Tennessee Kid (2019) and The Greatest Average American (2021) premiered globally with rave reviews.

In July 2020, the comedian teamed up with All Things Comedy to release his new podcast, Nateland. The world is a crazy place and there's plenty of podcasts out there tackling the tough issues. However, Nateland tackles the meaningless issues that we face day to day to give listeners a much-needed mental break from fighting the good fight. New episodes release Wednesdays, with video available on Nate's YouTube channel and audio available everywhere you get podcasts.

Presale begins Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 10 a.m. local (code: GREATEST). Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21, 2023, at 10 a.m. local. For more information and tickets, visit natebargatze.com.