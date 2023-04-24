Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedian Nate Bargatze Brings THE BE FUNNY TOUR Come To The Fabulous Fox Theatre, October 2023

Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, Grammy nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is selling out shows across the world.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Comedian Nate Bargatze Brings THE BE FUNNY TOUR Come To The Fabulous Fox Theatre, October 2023

Following his sold-out headline show at Bridgestone Arena, Comedian Nate Bargatze has announced 28 new dates, scheduled for this fall and winter, on his 2023 THE BE FUNNY TOUR that will include a stop at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis October 25 and October 27.

Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, Grammy nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is selling out shows across the world.

Bargatze's comedy is both clean and relatable, which is evident in his ten appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following four appearances on Late Night with Conan O'Brien. Both of Nate's one-hour Netflix specials, The Tennessee Kid (2019) and The Greatest Average American (2021) premiered globally with rave reviews.

In July 2020, the comedian teamed up with All Things Comedy to release his new podcast, Nateland. The world is a crazy place and there's plenty of podcasts out there tackling the tough issues. However, Nateland tackles the meaningless issues that we face day to day to give listeners a much-needed mental break from fighting the good fight. New episodes release Wednesdays, with video available on Nate's YouTube channel and audio available everywhere you get podcasts.

Presale begins Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 10 a.m. local (code: GREATEST). Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21, 2023, at 10 a.m. local. For more information and tickets, visit natebargatze.com.




THE LEHMAN TRILOGY, MOBY DICK & More Set for The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 2023-2 Photo
THE LEHMAN TRILOGY, MOBY DICK & More Set for The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 2023-24 Season
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has announced its 2023-2024 season. See full programming, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Award-Winning Local Air Force Band Announces Memorial Day CHRONICLES OF VALOR Concerts, Ma Photo
Award-Winning Local Air Force Band Announces Memorial Day CHRONICLES OF VALOR Concerts, May 22, 24 & 26
The US Air Force Band of Mid-America (USAFBoMA) will present a series of Memorial Day concerts.
New Line Theatre Artistic Director Scott Miller Releases The ABCs of Acting In Musicals Photo
New Line Theatre Artistic Director Scott Miller Releases 'The ABC's of Acting In Musicals'
​​​​​​​New Line Theatre artistic director Scott Miller continues his popular ABCs of Broadway Musicals series, with a second volume. In 2020, Miller released The ABCs of Broadway Musicals: A Civilian's Guide. The response was so encouraging that Miller has now released The ABCs of Acting in Musicals.
Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at The Marcelle Theatre Photo
Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at The Marcelle Theatre
Michelle Hand is mesmerizing as Heidi, driving nearly all of the play’s dialogue. Her indelible presence is captivating. She enters, introduces herself as Heidi and tells the audience about her mother’s vision to help her pay for college by winning VFW sponsored debates about what the constitution means to her. Throughout the play, Hand steps in and out of character as the adult Heidi, the 15-year-old Heidi, and as herself addressing the audience. As the play unfolds, she unpacks her thoughts on The Constitution, the Ninth and Fourteenth Amendments, and she tackles themes of women’s equality, reproductive rights, sexual assault, domestic abuse, immigration, and the decisions significant legal cases have had on women in the United States. Hand’s outstanding performance and her conviction for presenting Heidi’s dialogue is unforgettable. When she is playing Heidi, she completely disappears into the role and her electric oration of the subject matter is authentic and convincing.

More Hot Stories For You


Comedian Nate Bargatze Brings THE BE FUNNY TOUR Come To The Fabulous Fox Theatre, October 2023Comedian Nate Bargatze Brings THE BE FUNNY TOUR Come To The Fabulous Fox Theatre, October 2023
April 24, 2023

Following his sold-out headline show at Bridgestone Arena, Comedian Nate Bargatze has announced 28 new dates, scheduled for this fall and winter, on his 2023 THE BE FUNNY TOUR that will include a stop at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis October 25 and October 27.
THE LEHMAN TRILOGY, MOBY DICK & More Set for The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 2023-24 SeasonTHE LEHMAN TRILOGY, MOBY DICK & More Set for The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 2023-24 Season
April 18, 2023

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has announced its 2023-2024 season. See full programming, and learn how to purchase tickets!
New Line Theatre Artistic Director Scott Miller Releases 'The ABC's of Acting In Musicals'New Line Theatre Artistic Director Scott Miller Releases 'The ABC's of Acting In Musicals'
April 17, 2023

​​​​​​​New Line Theatre artistic director Scott Miller continues his popular ABCs of Broadway Musicals series, with a second volume. In 2020, Miller released The ABCs of Broadway Musicals: A Civilian's Guide. The response was so encouraging that Miller has now released The ABCs of Acting in Musicals.
CHESS to be Presented at The Muny in JulyCHESS to be Presented at The Muny in July
April 13, 2023

Chess makes another big move in Saint Louis, the home of the first world championship, and onto the Muny stage for the first time. See performance dates, and learn how to purchase tickets!
$25 Ticket Lottery Set For WICKED in St. Louis$25 Ticket Lottery Set For WICKED in St. Louis
April 13, 2023

Feeling lucky, St. Louis theatergoers? WICKED has announced a lottery ticket policy in St. Louis playing at the Fabulous Fox Theatre from April 12 – May 7. The Fabulous Fox will be partnering with the digital ticket lottery platform Lucky Seat. Participants will have a chance to win $25 tickets for the run at the Fabulous Fox.
share