COCA Pre-Professional Dance Companies Perform Season-Culminating Repertoire At Verve

COCA’s Pre-Professional Division dance companies, COCAdance and Ballet Eclectica, will present new choreographic works from renowned guest artists and COCA’s esteemed dance faculty for their annual spring repertoire, Verve, May 9–11, 2025. Performances are Friday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, May 10 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, May 11 at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., at the Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA.

Ballet Eclectica, COCA’s classical and contemporary ballet company, and COCAdance, COCA’s modern and contemporary dance company, will showcase their versatility and exceptional talent as they present 12 dance works across three different programs. Verve is the culmination of their work this season.

“We’re thrilled to share this work with our community. Our young artists have been working across genres effortlessly, making for an exciting array of dance,” said Kirven Douthit-Boyd, COCA Associate Director of Dance.

In preparation for this concert, Ballet Eclectica and COCAdance dancers participated in creative development residencies with the choreographers to mount new works.

Guest Choreographers:

Mark Caserta, choreographer and founder of BIGKID Dance collective, former dancer with Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal, and Camille A. Brown & Dancers

Justin Conte, choreographer, director, and educator based in Los Angeles

Thang Dao, choreographer and educator based between Los Angeles and New York City who has choreographed for organizations such as Ailey II and Philadanco

Da’Von Doane, former dancer with Dance Theatre of Harlem who has choreographed for institutions such as Bryant Park and Symphony Space

Julien Guérin, former dancer and performer with the Ballets de Monte Carlo who has choreographed for institutions such as the Opéra de Nice and Ballet de l’Opéra-Théâtre Eurométropole de Metz

Igal Perry, Founder and Artistic Director of Peridance Contemporary Dance Company and Peridance Center

My’Kal Stromile, former dancer with Boston Ballet

COCA Teaching Artist Choreographers:

Kirven Douthit-Boyd, Associate Director of Dance at COCA, Artistic Director at Saint Louis Dance Theatre, and former dancer with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Carrie Fernandez, Ballet Eclectica Rehearsal Assistant

Sam Gaitsch, COCAdance Rehearsal Assistant

Ashley Hamann, Dancer Manager and Ballet Eclectica Rehearsal Assistant

Carly Vanderheyden, Ballet Eclectica Rehearsal Assistant

Jada Vaughan, dancer with Saint Louis Dance Theatre

Verve also celebrates the achievements of COCA’s graduating seniors. The opening night program, Friday, May 9, will feature solo pieces performed by COCA Dance Program seniors.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at cocastl.org or by contacting the COCA Box Office at 314.561.4873. Verve is recommended for all ages and has a runtime of 90 minutes, plus 15-minute intermission.

