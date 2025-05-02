COCA Pre-Professional Dance Companies Perform Season-Culminating Repertoire At Verve

Running May 9 - 11 at the Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA.
COCA’s Pre-Professional Division dance companies, COCAdance and Ballet Eclectica, will present new choreographic works from renowned guest artists and COCA’s esteemed dance faculty for their annual spring repertoire, Verve, May 9–11, 2025. Performances are Friday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, May 10 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, May 11 at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., at the Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA.
Ballet Eclectica, COCA’s classical and contemporary ballet company, and COCAdance, COCA’s modern and contemporary dance company, will showcase their versatility and exceptional talent as they present 12 dance works across three different programs. Verve is the culmination of their work this season.
“We’re thrilled to share this work with our community. Our young artists have been working across genres effortlessly, making for an exciting array of dance,” said Kirven Douthit-Boyd, COCA Associate Director of Dance.
In preparation for this concert, Ballet Eclectica and COCAdance dancers participated in creative development residencies with the choreographers to mount new works.
Guest Choreographers:
COCA Teaching Artist Choreographers:
Verve also celebrates the achievements of COCA’s graduating seniors. The opening night program, Friday, May 9, will feature solo pieces performed by COCA Dance Program seniors.
Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at cocastl.org or by contacting the COCA Box Office at 314.561.4873. Verve is recommended for all ages and has a runtime of 90 minutes, plus 15-minute intermission.
