CABARET, THE HEIDI CHRONICLES, and More Set For New Jewish Theatre's 2025 Season

The New Jewish Theatre has announced its 27th season of producing professional plays and musicals at the J, beginning in March of 2025. The new season brings beloved shows by celebrated Jewish authors, as well as new work that presents unique perspectives on the Jewish experience.

The season will kick off in grand style with the powerful musical, Cabaret, opening March 20, 2025. With music and lyrics by the great musical theatre duo, John Kander and Fred Ebb, Cabaret explores the dark and heady life of Bohemian Berlin as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. The Wool Studio Theatre promises to be the perfect home for an intimate and exciting production of this Tony Award-winning classic, to be directed by NJT's own Artistic Director, Rebekah Scallet.

Next, NJT presents the play that earned great Jewish playwright Wendy Wasserstein the Pulitzer Prize: The Heidi Chronicles, opening May 29, 2025. Funny, touching, and written with rare grace and sensitivity, The Heidi Chronicles is a moving examination of the progress of a generation, from the socially and politically activist sixties to the success-oriented eighties—a time during which the status of American women underwent profound, and sometimes unsettling, change.

Two Jews Walk into a War...by Seth Rozin will open July 24, 2025. This unconventional comedy is inspired by the true story of the last two Jewish men living in Kabul, Afghanistan during the Taliban regime's final days. Part Odd Couple, part Waiting for Godot, and all entertaining, this modern-day vaudeville will make audiences laugh and think.

This comedy will be followed by the delicate and surprising play The Wanderers, by Anna Ziegler, opening September 11, 2025. Highlighting two very different Jewish marriages – one orthodox Jewish couple, one secular. Both couples find themselves growing apart as they strive to balance their individual identities with the families they've created. Funny, poignant, and thoughtful, the play asks if following one's truth is worth it, no matter the cost.

Finally, NJT will close things out with a dose of holiday fun with the hilarious Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, opening November 20, 2025. Written by the master of farce and one of the most produced playwrights in the country, Ken Ludwig (Jewish author of NJT's 2022 Dear Jack, Dear Lousie), this is a fast-paced comedy about everyone's favorite detective solving his most notorious case. Five actors will portray over 40 characters in this clever theatrical adventure.

“I am thrilled to produce these five unique and exciting productions in 2025,” says Scallet. “While they are all very different, they each speak to our shared humanity as we see individuals go up against a variety of foes: from Nazis to giant hounds, to the Taliban, and even themselves as they strive to make their way in the world, find love, and perhaps leave a lasting legacy. It should be a great journey for NJT audiences.”

