BWW Review: JITENY at The Black Rep At The Edison Theatre On The Washington University Campus

The St. Louis Black Rep continued its 45th season tonight with the first preview performance of August Wilson's JITNEY at the Edison Theater on the Washington University Campus. JITNEY is the eighth play in Wilson's ten play Century Cycle that examines every decade in the 20th Century. His goal in creating his masterful series of ten dramas was to portray both the joys and struggles of the African American experience in the twentieth century.

Set in the Hill District of Pittsburgh in 1977, JITNEY examines the impacts of rapid urban renewal. During this time, licensed taxi companies refused to transport riders to the Hill District, so unlicensed cabs called jitneys served a crucial role in this neighborhood. In JITNEY, the focus is on relationships. Booster, an estranged son, attempts to reconcile with his father Becker following his return from prison. The five cab drivers explore the issues facing African American men in the 1970s, familial relationships, work issues, alcoholism, past experiences, and mentoring optimism for the youngest jitney driver's future. Proud business owner Becker is facing the destruction of the worn-down building where the Becker's Car Service is housed and is troubled by the return of his son who had been incarcerated for 20-years, convicted for killing a woman.

The entire cast gives a stellar performances to drive a narrative that is at times dramatic and often funny. Kevin Brown's rich performance as Becker conveyed the deep disappointment and anger toward an adult child who made choices that impacted both of their lives. When he confronts his son, his physical and verbal acting choices express extreme pain and immense disappointment in what his child has become. His performance, combined with those of J. Samuel Davis as Fielding, Olajuwon Davis as Youngblood, Edward L. Hill as Doub, and Ron Himes as Turnbo provide both intense drama and flawless comedic timing. Their ensemble work is exceptional and is enhanced by their realistic and believable performances.

The Black Rep's JITNEY is yet another incredible production in their dynamic 45th Anniversary Season. This show is filled with emotions and themes that are still relevant in our world today.

The Black Rep's performance of JITNEY runs at The Edison Theater on the Washington University Campus through May 29, 2020. For tickets and more information, visit Theblackrep.org or call the box office at 314-534-3807.