BWW Q&A: Rebekah Scallet on RED at New Jewish Theatre

New Jewish Theatre presents Red by John Logan. Running Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, August 11, performances will take place in the J’s Wool Studio Theatre.

This compelling play delves into the life of celebrated abstract expressionist painter Mark Rothko during the two years he spent creating his famous Seagram Murals, which became the largest commission in the history of modern art at the time.

In the play, we see Rothko working feverishly with his young assistant Ken in his studio on the Bowery. But when Ken gains the confidence to challenge him, Rothko faces the agonizing possibility that his crowning achievement could also become his undoing. This play is an intense study of the act of artistic creation and appreciation and a fascinating look inside the mind of one of the 20th century’s greatest artists. Red was awarded the Tony Award for Best Play in 2010.

Directed by Alan Knoll, known for his hit NJT productions of Brighton Beach Memoirs and Broadway Bound, and his recent appearance as Saul in We All Fall Down, this production promises to captivate audiences with its powerful performances and meticulous design. Christopher Harris will portray Rothko, marking his return to the New Jewish Theatre after his performance in Life Sucks (2018). Joining him is Dustin Petrillo, who delighted audiences as Haskell Harelik in NJT's 2023 season production of The Immigrant.

Knoll’s design team includes Margery and Peter Spack as Set Designers, who have conducted extensive research to create a set that faithfully recreates Rothko’s Bowery studio. Justin Smith will act as Sound Designer alongside Jayson Lawshee as Lighting Designer. Once again, the New Jewish Theatre welcomes back Michele Friedman Siler (The Immigrant, STL Circle Nominated) as Costume Designer.

Tickets

As a bonus event, Margery Spack will also be sharing a presentation on her fascinating research into Rothko’s studio and the designers’ process in translating it for the NJT stage on Sunday, August 4 following the 2pm performance.

Don’t miss Red at the J’s Wool Studio Theatre (2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146), running July 25 to August 11. Performances are on Thursdays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 4pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Individual tickets are $27- $58. Tickets are available by phone at 314.442.3283 or online at newjewishtheatre.org.

Rebekah Scallet (Artistic Director) is in her second full season with the New Jewish Theatre. Last season she directed the St. Louis Theatre Circle Award-nominated production of The Immigrant. Other credits include: The Roommate at the St. Louis Rep (upcoming), Moliére’s the Learned Ladies (Sargent Conservatory), The Tempest (Texas Shakespeare Festival), and The Winter’s Tale (Illinois Shakespeare Festival). Prior to moving to St. Louis, she was the Producing Artistic Director of the Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre (AST) where she directed many plays of the Bard, some of her favorites being Twelfth Night, King Lear and Macbeth. Rebekah also lived and worked in Chicago, where she was a member of the Rivendell Theatre Ensemble, and worked with Northlight Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, and others. Rebekah is the recipient of the Arkansas Arts Council’s Individual Artist Fellowship in Directing. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Theatre and English from Brandeis University and her Master of Fine Arts degree in Directing from Illinois State University.

What drew you to the New Jewish Theatre as an Artistic Director?

The New Jewish Theatre has such a strong reputation for producing top quality theatre in St. Louis - I had heard about it long before I moved to the area. It was thrilling for me to able to take on the leadership of such an esteemed company. It was also the first time in my professional life that I had been able to connect my Judaism to my work in the theatre, which has also been very fulfilling for me.

Can you delve into the concept and inspiration behind RED, the third play of your 26th Season?

RED was inspired by the true story of celebrated Abstract Expressionist Mark Rothko's creation of his famed Seagram Murals. The play follows his work on these paintings over the course of two years, with his young assistant Ken. John Logan, who won the Tony Award for best play for RED, uses these real life events as a jumping off point to explore the nature of creation and what it means to be an artist, as well as the relationship between mentor and student. NJT's production leans into the intimacy of that relationship, using our Black Box Theatre space, combined with amazing design work inspired by Rothko's actual Bowery Studio, to immerse the audience in the act of creation.

What do you hope audiences will take away from RED, especially in terms of the exploration of the nature of art itself?

I hope people will leave the production with a desire to view art and their eyes open to truly see it. Modern life contains so much visual stimulation, sometimes it is easy to look at things without really taking them in. This play reminds us to take the time to stop and look, to think about what a work of art makes us feel, and of the pain, joy, sweat and tears that go into the creation of a canvas hanging on a wall. The play challenges us to go through the world each day with our eyes fully open.

How did your experience with the Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre influence your approach to your current role?

Tremendously! I loved my nine years at Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre, and learned so much from my time there. It gave me the experience of leading a group of artists through a creative process and figuring out exactly when it's time to step in, or when to stay out and let the artists find their own way. It also taught me the importance of creating great teams of people who are not only brilliant artists, but who bring a positive energy and outlook to the process. At AST, we had our entire teams in residence for 8 weeks each summer as we built and rehearsed our productions in very close quarters, so having a team of people you enjoyed working with and could get along with in those intense moments was paramount. Though we aren't in that exact situation at NJT, I still strive to bring together diverse artists who all believe in the power of collaboration as we build our productions.

Can you share some highlights from your journey in the theatre industry, from Chicago to St. Louis?

I moved to Chicago immediately after undergrad at Brandeis, and went straight into a dramaturgy internship at Northlight Theatre in Skokie. Truly, all of my success and growth as an artist stems from my early experiences there. The staff, led by Artistic Director BJ Jones, all became mentors to me in different areas, and that was where I first learned about the myriad elements that go into running a theatre - from season selection, to marketing, to having strong relationships with donors. After a few years there, though, I wanted to focus more on directing, and began to work for Rivendell Theatre Ensemble with the incomparable Tara Mallen, who taught me how to be scrappy and never settle. I went on to continue my education at Illinois State University, where I received an MFA in Directing. The program had a strong focus on Shakespeare, and a relationship with Illinois Shakespeare Festival, where I worked for many summers. That all led to me being in a perfect position to return to my hometown and take on the leadership of the Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre. But I always considered St. Louis my second home, since I grew up visiting my grandparents here, and when an opportunity arose for my family to return, we jumped on it. We actually originally moved for my husband's work, and I just happened to be in the right place at the right time when the New Jewish Theatre position opened up.

Why must audiences come and see RED?

It is a tour de force performance from two phenomenal St. Louis actors in an magnificently immersive and historically accurate setting. The set, costumes, sound, lights, and actors all will take audiences back to 1958 and into the Studio and the mind of one of America's great artists for a thought provoking and moving theatrical experience.

