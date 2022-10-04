Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A PRAIRIE HOME COMPANION Christmas Show Announced At The Fabulous Fox, December 15

Oct. 04, 2022 Â 

Take a break from the whirlwind of holiday shopping and cooking and decorating and planning, and schedule some plain old fun. We've got just the thing for you - and your visiting relatives too: On Thursday, December 15, Garrison Keillor takes his Prairie Home Companion Christmas Show to St. Louis's Fabulous Fox Theatre.

Fabulous theater, fabulous show. There'll be humor, music, holiday cheer, singing, laughing, and, of course, all the latest News from Lake Wobegon.

Among those joining Garrison: Heather Masse (jazz singer who is known as one-third of The Wailin' Jennys) and Richard Dworsky, leading a band featuring guitar wizards Pat Donohue and Dean Magraw. Sound effects ace Fred Newman, and actors Sue Scott and Tim Russell (the man of a thousand voices) round out the troupe.

Garrison Keillor did the weekly coast-to-coast broadcast of A Prairie Home Companion for forty years, wrote fiction and comedy, and invented a little town called Lake Wobegon (where all the children are above average). Since the show ended a few years ago, Keillor has written a memoir, a collection of limericks, and several novels. His most recent books are Serenity at 70, Gaiety At 80: Why You Should Keep on Getting Older, and Boom Town: A Lake Wobegon Novel.





