2024 Award Honorees Announced for the St. Louis Theatre Circle

By: Mar. 26, 2024
The 11th annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards ceremony were held at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University on Monday, March 25th, 2024.

The awards recognize locally produced, professional theater with 125 nominations in 33 categories, representing 24 St. Louis companies and 55 productions out of more than 100 eligible shows. 

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role
(tie) Ricki Franklin, Twelfth Night, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
(tie) Christina Rios, Broadway Bound, The New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role
Chuck Winning, The Birthday Party, Albion Theatre

Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role
Colleen Backer, Outside Mullingar, West End Players Guild

Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Male or Non-Binary Role
Mark Price, Clue, Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Lighting Design in a Play
Christina Watanabe, It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Sound Design
Michael Costagliola, It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Costume Design in a Play
Brad Musgrove, Clue, Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Set Design in a Play
Tim Mackabee, Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role
Velma Austin, Death of a Salesman, The Black Rep

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role
Chauncy Thomas, Death of a Salesman, The Black Rep

Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Female or Non-Binary Role
Lavonne Byers, The Lion in Winter, The Midnight Company

Outstanding Performer in a Drama, Male or Non-Binary Role
Ron Himes, Death of a Salesman, The Black Rep

Outstanding New Play
One Night in the Many Deaths of Sonny Liston, by J B Heaps, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Outstanding Achievement in Opera
Janai Brugger, Susannah, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Outstanding Production of an Opera
Susannah, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Outstanding Musical Director
Larry D. Pry, Into the Woods, The New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Choreographer
Heather Beal, Robert Crenshaw, Vivian Watt, Eubie!, The Black Rep

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role
Jackie Burns, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Muny

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role
Phil Leveling, Into the Woods, The New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Lighting Design in a Musical
Jesse Klug, Q Brothers Christmas Carol, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Outstanding Set Design in a Musical
Rob Lippert, Godspell, Stray Dog Theatre

Outstanding Costume Design in a Musical
Eileen Engel and Sarah Gene Dowling, Into the Woods, Stray Dog Theatre

Outstanding Performer in a Musical, Female or Non-Binary Role
De-Rance Blaylock, Caroline, or Change, Fly North Theatricals

Outstanding Performer in a Musical, Male or Non-Binary Role
John Riddle, Chess, The Muny

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy
Clue, Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama
The Lehman Trilogy, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical
Into the Woods, The New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Director of a Comedy
Steve Bebout, Clue, Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Director of a Drama
Carey Perloff, The Lehman Trilogy, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Outstanding Director of a Musical
Robert Quinlan, Into the Woods, The New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Production of a Comedy
Clue, Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Production of a Drama
Death of a Salesman, The Black Rep

Outstanding Production of a Musical
Into the Woods, The New Jewish Theatre



