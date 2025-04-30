j-hope's 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' Tour To Be Broadcast in Cinemas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following its February kickoff in Seoul and spanning across North America and Asia, j-hope’s first solo world tour -‘HOPE ON THE STAGE’- captivated audiences in 15 regions with 31 concerts. Now, the grand finale of the blockbuster tour will be broadcast live from Osaka Japan’s Kyocera Dome to cinemas worldwide on May 31 as j-hope Tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' in JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING.

Tickets for j-hope Tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' in JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING, as well as full broadcast details for each territory, will be available globally beginning Friday, May 9 here. Tickets in Korea will go on sale separately at 6pm KST on the same day.

This live cinema broadcast provides a rare chance for global audiences to witness j-hope’s inspiring artistry on the big screen. Witness the powerful moment of j-hope as he shares his hopes, wishes, and dreams with audiences. This highly anticipated cinema event offers a unique opportunity to experience the electrifying energy of his performances, featuring iconic title tracks from his solo albums – including “MORE,” “Arson,” and “NEURON (with Gaeko, yoonmirae)” – alongside recent releases first unveiled on this tour, such as “Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)” and “MONA LISA.”

ABOUT j-hope:

j-hope (Jeong, Hoseok) is a South Korean rapper, dancer, songwriter, music producer and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. Known as the ‘lead dancer’ of the group, j-hope boasts his performance skills that are nearly perfect. His originality in music as an artist also comes from the fact that he learned music through dance. j-hope has been participating in making music such as “Intro : Boy Meets Evil” and “MAMA” in WINGS, and his solo works. j-hope’s first mixtape Hope World (March 2018) expressed his honest emotions and personal narratives, suggesting his vision as an artist. Globally-famed “Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)” released in 2019 showcased his own musical personality with exhilarating energy and performance.

j-hope also validated his capability as a creative director by leading all aspects—from music to concept and visual elements—of his solo album, Jack In The Box (July 2022), which addresses his passion and agony he goes through as an artist. In 2022, j-hope made history as the first South Korean act to headline a main stage at Lollapalooza. j-hope released a special album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 alongside docuseries ‘HOPE ON THE STREET’ in March 2024. In March 2025, j-hope released a series of solo singles “Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)” and “MONA LISA,” further cementing his global presence. In April 2025, j-hope headlined BMO Stadium in Los Angeles as part of his first solo world tour ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE,’ becoming the first South Korean male artist ever to headline a stadium concert in North America.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby