Video: j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE THE MOVIE Releases New Trailer

The official trailer has been released for j-hope’s newest concert film j-hope Tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' THE MOVIE. Exclusive IMAX previews will debut worldwide Monday, November 3, with worldwide cinema screenings scheduled for Wednesday, November 12 and Saturday, November 15. Tickets are now on sale here.

The film captures the two-night encore finale of j-hope's first solo world tour at South Korea’s Goyang Stadium. It features exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, the world premiere of his solo single “Killin’ It Girl (Solo Version),” tracks from j-hope's solo albums, special performances alongside fellow BTS members, and much more.

The film stars j-hope (Jeong, Hoseok), South Korean rapper, dancer, songwriter, music producer, and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. It also features fellow BTS members Jin and Jung Kook, as well as singer-songwriter/record producer Crush. It is directed by JUNSOO PARK, produced by SE JUN LEE and HYBE MEDIA STUDIO, and distributed globally (except in Japan) by Trafalgar Releasing.

ABOUT j-hope:

j-hope (Jeong, Hoseok) is a South Korean rapper, dancer, songwriter, music producer and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. In 2022, j-hope made history as the first South Korean act to headline a main stage at Lollapalooza. j-hope released a special album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 alongside docuseries ‘HOPE ON THE STREET’ in March 2024. In March 2025, j-hope released a series of solo singles “Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)” and “MONA LISA”. In April 2025, j-hope headlined BMO Stadium in Los Angeles as part of his first solo world tour ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE,’ becoming the first South Korean male artist ever to headline a stadium concert in North America.

ABOUT BTS:

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” is a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their music, the band has broken many world records. The band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.