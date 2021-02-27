VIDEOS: Check Out This List of Upcoming K-Dramas to Look Out For in March

South China Morning Post has released a list of new Korean drama series to look out for this month!

March will bring several new K-Dramas to Netflix and other streaming services, including one of its most popular shows, a new period horror series, and more.

Check out the lineup, with trailers, below!

Mouse

Jung Ba-Reum (Lee Seung-Gi) is a rookie police officer, working at a police substation. He is an honest person and tries to attain justice. He faces a psychopath murderer, who places the entire nation in fear. Jung Ba-Reum's life is totally changed afterwards.

Love Alarm

This is the second season of the Netflix series, starring Kim So-hyun, Jung Ga-ram and Song Kang. Based on the Daum webtoon of the same name by Chon Kye-young, it follows the life of a high school girl in a society greatly influenced by a mobile app that is capable of notifying whether someone within their vicinity has romantic feelings for them.

Revolutionary Sisters

This series stars Hong Eun-hee, Go Won-hee and Jeon Hye-bin, and is directed by Lee Jin-seo. The weekend drama revolves around Lee family, who are suspected of murder of the mother during divorce proceedings of their parents.

Navillera

Shim Deok-chul (Park In-hwan) is a 70-year-old retired mailman who decides to pursue his life-long dream of learning ballet, which does not please his family. At the dance academy, he meets Lee Chae-rok (Song Kang), a 23-year-old dancer who became interested in ballet after trying out different sports - his mother was a ballet dancer before she died of a disease when he was young. He is struggling financially and thinks of giving up ballet when he meets Deok-chul, which changes his mind.

Joseon Exorcist

The series directed by Shin Kyung-soo and written by Park Gye-ok, stars Jang Dong-yoon, Park Sung-hoon and Kam Woo-sung. The series follows the fight of royal family to protect the people from evil spirits of undead, who use human fancies to demolish Joseon. It is scheduled to be premiered on SBS TV on March 22, 2021 and will air every Monday and Tuesday at 22:00 (KST).

Oh My Landlord

Lee Min-ki plays Han Bi-soo, Korea's number one thriller series writer, and Nana is Oh Joo-in, a popular actress who appears exclusively in romantic comedies.

Bi-soo chooses not to date anyone, while Joo-in struggles with her relationships despite her on-screen personas. Though the pair have very different life philosophies, they happen to live together.

Read more on South China Morning Post.