VIDEOS: Check Out This List of Upcoming K-Dramas to Look Out For in March
Series include Oh My Landlord, season two of Love Alarm, and more!
South China Morning Post has released a list of new Korean drama series to look out for this month!
March will bring several new K-Dramas to Netflix and other streaming services, including one of its most popular shows, a new period horror series, and more.
Check out the lineup, with trailers, below!
Mouse
Jung Ba-Reum (Lee Seung-Gi) is a rookie police officer, working at a police substation. He is an honest person and tries to attain justice. He faces a psychopath murderer, who places the entire nation in fear. Jung Ba-Reum's life is totally changed afterwards.
Love Alarm
This is the second season of the Netflix series, starring Kim So-hyun, Jung Ga-ram and Song Kang. Based on the Daum webtoon of the same name by Chon Kye-young, it follows the life of a high school girl in a society greatly influenced by a mobile app that is capable of notifying whether someone within their vicinity has romantic feelings for them.
Revolutionary Sisters
Navillera
Joseon Exorcist
Oh My Landlord
Lee Min-ki plays Han Bi-soo, Korea's number one thriller series writer, and Nana is Oh Joo-in, a popular actress who appears exclusively in romantic comedies.
Bi-soo chooses not to date anyone, while Joo-in struggles with her relationships despite her on-screen personas. Though the pair have very different life philosophies, they happen to live together.
