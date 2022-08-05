The Seoul Arts Center Opens Performance Media Studio

The Seoul Arts Center (SAC)'s performance media studio is a comprehensive creative facility for performance videos, from filming to editing, post-production, and transmission/broadcasting.

This media studio has a general shooting site of white studio with a width of 17m, a length of 13m, and a height of 5m, a post-acoustic editing room equivalent to a commercial film studio, a control room that transmits performance images to an online platform in real time, and a colour correction room equipped with state-of-the-art software and imaging equipment. It also has a video editing room that is isolated and not affected by its surrounding environment.

n particular, the studio has a 4K camera for movies to implement high-resolution cinematic-quality images. CG work is also possible using the chroma key zone. In addition, it is equipped with specialised sound, lighting, and filming equipment so that the work process that was mainly performed in film shoots can become possible in the performing arts sector such as plays, musicals, and classical music.

The SAC plans to utilise the performance media studio to activate video production of its own planned performances and to support the production of performance videos for private performing arts groups and artists. SAC's performance media studio & concert hall performances can be broadcasted live over the internet and TV.

