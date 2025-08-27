Ji Chang-wook, NTX, and BINI to Headline IAM Worldwide's 8th Anniversary Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A star-studded triumvirate of Korean and Filipino talent is set to electrify the SM Mall of Asia Arena as IAM Worldwide celebrates its eighth anniversary with a show titled "DOMIN8" on October 19, 2025. The highly anticipated event will feature K-drama royalty Ji Chang-wook, rising K-pop sensation NTX, and the Philippines' P-pop queens, BINI.

The Board of Directors at IAM Worldwide shared, "We are beyond excited to celebrate our eight years with our members in such a spectacular way. This event is not only a reflection of our accomplishments but also a promise of a brighter future ahead, as we continue to grow and touch more lives."

The spotlight shines on one of Asia’s most beloved stars, Ji Chang-wook (지창욱). The actor-singer, known for his charismatic screen presence and performing many stunts, has captivated global audiences with a diverse filmography. His international fame soared with action-packed roles in dramas like the thriller-romance "Healer" (2014-2015) and the political drama "The K2" (2016). He later showcased his versatility with the legal romantic comedy "Suspicious Partner" (2017) and the historical epic "Empress Ki" (2013-2014), which solidified his superstar status. More recently, he has charmed viewers with his unique roles in the Netflix musical fantasy "The Sound of Magic" (2022) and the healing drama "If You Wish Upon Me" (2022).

Ji is also a skilled singer and has contributed to several soundtracks of his dramas. For his debut as an antagonist in the melodrama, "Five Fingers" (2012), Ji is a pianist who envies his older brother's natural gift for music.

Long before his on-screen fame, Ji began his career in musical theater, a passion he continues to revisit. His musical play performances include: "Fire and Ice" (2007), "Thrill Me" (2010) as Richard Loeb, "The Days" (2013–2017) as Mu-young, "Jack the Ripper" (2013) as Daniel, "Brothers Were Brave" (2013) as Lee Joo-bong, and "The Shinheung Military School”(2018–2019) as Dong-gyu. Ji reprised his role as a presidential bodyguard Mu-young in the 2023 production of "The Days," a jukebox musical using the folk rock songs of Kim Kwang-seok.

Adding to the international flair, rising K-pop sensation NTX is set to electrify the arena with high-energy performances. The eight-member group, composed of Hyeongjin, Yunhyeok, Xiha, Changhun, Hojun, Rawhyun, Eunho, and Seungwon, has made a name for themselves with their unique sound. The group's recent momentum in the Philippines is undeniable; they held their first Manila mall show on August 16, 2025, to the delight of their dedicated fans, NTFUL. Before their official debut with the mini-album "Full of Lovescapes" in 2021, the group introduced themselves with a series of singles. Their musical evolution continues with their latest full-length album, "Over Track" (March 2025), which features the fresh and catchy title track 'Over N Over."

From eight talented Korean members to eight talented Filipino members, P-pop powerhouse BINI completes the exciting line-up. Formed in 2019 through ABS-CBN's Star Hunt Academy, BINI debuted on June 11, 2021, with their empowering single "Born to Win." The group, which has become a cultural phenomenon, consists of leader Jhoanna, Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, and Sheena.

For his artistry and popularity through hit dramas and films, Ji’s presence underscores IAM Worldwide’s global vision and commitment to delivering world-class experiences for its community. NTX’s participation reflects IAM Worldwide’s recognition of the growing cultural influence of Korean entertainment among Filipino audiences. And BINI's inspiring journey and undeniable stage presence perfectly align with IAM Worldwide’s message of empowerment, determination, and success.

The brand promises an evening filled with world-class entertainment, inspiring moments, and unforgettable experiences that highlight the core values of excellence, integrity, and unity. It is a way of giving back to IAM Worldwide’s loyal movers, whose dedication and trust have propelled the company to its current achievements.

In a press statement, IAM Worldwide representatives said, "This is more than just an anniversary event—it is a celebration of IAM Worldwide’s remarkable journey of growth, innovation, and impact over the past eight years. From its humble beginnings, IAM Worldwide has become a trusted brand and a powerful platform for entrepreneurship, providing countless opportunities for individuals and communities to achieve financial independence and healthier lifestyles."

Tickets to “DOMIN8” The 8th Anniversary Show are available exclusively at IAM Worldwide.

Photos: IAM Worldwide, Wujin Cho, BINI 2025