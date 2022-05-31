Enhypen's Heeseung Releases Solo Cover of Justin Bieber's 'Off My Face'

ENHYPEN's HEESEUNG surprised global fans by dropping a solo cover of "Off My Face."

ENHYPEN released a video of HEESEUNG covering "Off My Face" via the band's official social media channels on May 30. Included in Justin Bieber's album Justice, "Off My Face" is a track that has received massive popularity worldwide since its release in March 2021.

In a space overlooking the daytime views of the city, HEESEUNG puts his own romantic spin on "Off My Face." The warm sunlight shining through the windows and HEESEUNG's soft and melodic voice fuse together to enhance the soothing vibes of the cover.

On choosing the cover track, HEESEUNG said, "'Off My Face' is a song I often enjoy listening to by an artist whom I highly respect. It's taken almost two years to release a cover for our fans ENGENEs, and I really wanted them to hear my version of it."

