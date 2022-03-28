Vince Gill To Bring Summer Tour To The North Charleston PAC, July 9

One of the most popular and most recorded singers of the past thirty years, superstar Vince Gill announced today that he will resume touring this summer with 18 dates and more to be announced in the weeks to come. It is the first time Gill has toured with his band since 2019. Featured on the tour will be vocalist Wendy Moten, who has most recently become known for her breathtaking performances on NBC's The Voice in 2021.

Vince will bring his summer tour to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Saturday, July 9. Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10AM online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.

Gill, who has been touring with the Eagles since 2017, is looking forward to stepping center-stage again. "When all touring stopped back in March of 2020, it was a good time for me to take a break from the road. Now, the Eagles are touring again, and that's a blast! But, I'm also eager to get back on the bus and visit some places and fans that I haven't seen for a while."

Featured during each evening's concert will be singer Wendy Moten who has toured with Gill as a harmony singer for several years. Gill, who produced Moten's most recent album I've Got You Covered had this to say: "I've always enjoyed sharing a stage with Wendy, whether she was singing harmonies for me, or when we were in The Time Jumpers together. It's always been my wish that more of the world could hear her, so being able to feature her each night of this tour is something I look forward to."

In addition to Moten, also joining Gill on stage will be Paul Franklin (steel), Billy Thomas (drums), Jimmy Sloas (bass), and John Jarvis (keyboards).



In the words of Emmylou Harris, "Vince is one of those rare gifts the universe gives to all of us." So, get your tickets now!

TOUR DATES (Additional dates to be announced)

7/7 Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts Greensboro, NC

7/8 Township Auditorium Columbia, SC

7/9 North Charleston Performing Arts Center N. Charleston, SC

7/10 Bell Auditorium Augusta, GA

7/14 Alabama Theater Birmingham, AL

7/15 Saenger Theater Mobile, AL

7/16 Montgomery Performing Arts Centre Montgomery, AL

7/17 Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL

7/20 Coronado Performing Arts Center Rockford, IL

7/21 Adler Theatre Davenport, IA

7/22 Des Moines Civic Center Des Moines, IA

7/23 Holland Performing Arts Center Omaha, NE

7/26 Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC

8/12 Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre Oklahoma City, OK

8/13 Billy Bob's Texas Ft. Worth, TX

8/14 Orpheum Theatre Memphis, TN

8/26 Dothan Civic Center Dothan, AL

8/28 Fox Theatre Atlanta, GA

For more information about summer tour 2022 go to www.vincegill.com.