The Charleston Symphony Performs Florence Price, Beethoven, and Tchaikovsky Next Month

Performances are January 5 and 7, 2023.

Dec. 21, 2022  

The Charleston Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will present its next concerts on its Masterworks Series on January 5 and 7, 2023. The dynamic program on both evenings - conducted by Jonathon Heyward - features world renowned guest soloist Vadim Gluzman performing Beethoven's Violin Concerto in D Major. Additionally, Charleston Symphony Youth Orchestra (CSYO) joins for Florence Price's Dances in the Canebrakes and, finally, Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6 in B minor ("Pathétique") rounds out the program.

Conductor Jonathon Heyward is no stranger to Charleston. Having grown up in the area, he was a shining star of the CSYO and was mentored by the late CSO Music Director David Stahl. Since then, he has made a name for himself conducting both internationally and stateside for the London Symphony, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, BBC Symphony, Seattle Symphony, Grant Park Music Festival, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the National Symphony Orchestra, among others, and was recently appointed as the Music Director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. With this Charleston homecoming concert featuring works by masters of the classical music repertoire, he is making his much anticipated conducting debut with the Charleston Symphony.

Making its CSO Masterworks Series debut, the CSYO joins the orchestra onstage for Florence Price's Dances in the Canebrakes. Price, who was the first Black woman to be widely recognized as a symphonic composer, captured quintessentially Southern sounds in her Dances in the Canebrakes. Its lilting melodies and familiar rhythms were originally written for solo piano but later arranged for orchestra by William Grant Still, as performed in this program.

Known for his dazzling technical skill and emotional depth, Vadim Gluzman performs one of the greatest works in the violin repertoire, Beethoven's Violin Concerto in D Major, with the orchestra. The work is the composer's only concerto for violin, and over the years has become a definitive solo piece for the instrument showcasing the talent of its performers. Written as a commission for a popular violinist virtuoso of his time, it is dramatic and technical yet wonderfully balanced-from its unexpected kettle drum opening to its energetic ending.

The program concludes with Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6 in B minor ("Pathétique"), a powerful and emotional masterpiece that has earned its place as one of the greatest Romantic era compositions. The final symphony written before his death in 1893, it is certainly one of the most moving pieces of all time and-contrary to the poignancy its nickname suggests ("Pathétique")-it is full of life, taking the orchestra and the audience through twists and turns. Surprise and tension are noticeable throughout the symphony, but so are nearly dance-like moments and spaces of aching tenderness. The final two movements seem almost juxtaposed; the third movement ends with such a triumphant flourish that it often misleads listeners into thinking it is the finale. It is evident to the listener that by the fourth movement Tchaikovsky has exhibited his soul.

These two concerts, sponsored in honor of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League, are not to be missed and sure to be a highlight of the Charleston Symphony's season. Tickets are available now here.



