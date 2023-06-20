SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDERVERSE Live In Concert Announced At North Charleston PAC On September 27

Joining the tour is The Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra. 

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates Photo 2 SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates
Salutes to Joni Mitchell and Broadway, and More Set for North Charleston POPS! 2023 - 2024 Photo 3 Salutes to Joni Mitchell and Broadway, and More Set for North Charleston POPS! 2023 - 2024 Season
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDERVERSE Live In Concert Announced At North Charleston PAC On Sept Photo 4 SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDERVERSE Live In Concert Announced At North Charleston PAC On September 27

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDERVERSE Live In Concert Announced At North Charleston PAC On September 27

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDERVERSE Live In Concert Announced At North Charleston PAC On September 27

An all-new national tour is coming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on September 27 which will bring fans a whole new way to experience their favorite box office hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The Academy Award-winning film from Sony Pictures Animation will be accompanied by a live orchestra, band and turntables with a scratch DJ playing music from the score and soundtrack. Joining the tour is The Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra.  Emily Marshall will serve as the tour's conductor. Today's announcement comes on the heels of the show's sold-out world premiere at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn this past March. Preview the event here.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 AM. Tickets available online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.

The film's music score was composed by Academy Award nominee, multiple Golden Globe-nominee and Emmy-winning composer Daniel Pemberton, known for his work on movies such as The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Oceans 8, Enola Holmes, The Bad Guys and Steve Jobs.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of my favorite scores I've ever written,” said Pemberton. “Utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things is so technically complex, I never thought we'd ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live setting; but somehow, we have. I am ridiculously excited for fans around the country to see their very first Spider-Verse concert later this year.”

The hip-hop infused film score contains original music showcasing elements of heroism, resilience and is complemented by song contributions from industry greats Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith and Nicki Minaj.

Set in New York City, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen, Miles Morales, who after being bitten by a radioactive spider gains Spider-Man like powers. The film was directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, screenplay by Phil Lord and Rothman with a story by Lord based on the Marvel Comics, and produced by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Lord, Christopher Miller, and Christina Steinberg. It features an accomplished and diverse cast including Shameik Moore (Miles Morales), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy / Spider-Gwen), Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker), Chris Pine (Peter Parker), and Mahershala Ali (Aaron Davis / Prowler). The film received widespread praise from critics for its groundbreaking visual style, characters, story, voice acting, and soundtrack. The highly anticipated sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse made its worldwide theatrical debut on May 30 – June 2 in the US –and became a box office sensation, opening to #1 around the globe. Currently playing in theaters, the film has grossed over $390 million at the global box office.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse Live in Concert is produced by London-based promoter and production company, Senbla.   For tickets and more information about Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Live in Concert please visit www.spiderverseinconcert.com.




RELATED STORIES - South Carolina

1
Catch Las Vegas Comedian Don Barnhart at Comedy Cabana This Week Photo
Catch Las Vegas Comedian Don Barnhart at Comedy Cabana This Week

Don Barnhart's shows run through Saturday, June 17 at Comedy Cabana in Myrtle Beach.

2
Salutes to Joni Mitchell and Broadway, and More Set for North Charleston POPS! 2023 - 2024 Photo
Salutes to Joni Mitchell and Broadway, and More Set for North Charleston POPS! 2023 - 2024 Season

The North Charleston POPS! has announced its 2023 – 2024 season concerts. The season features all new shows and something for everyone. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Comedian Matt Rife Comes To The North Charleston Performing Arts Center In 2023 Photo
Comedian Matt Rife Comes To The North Charleston Performing Arts Center In 2023

Wildly popular comedian and actor Matt Rife announced his ProbleMATTic World Tour hitting cities across North America, Australia, and Europe throughout 2023 and 2024.

4
AS ONE Comes to Holy City Arts & Lyric Opera Photo
AS ONE Comes to Holy City Arts & Lyric Opera

In a brand new production and the professional South Carolina premiere, Holy City Arts & Lyric Opera-HALO-presents As One in a dramatic conclusion to their 2022/23 Season.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Alex Brightman Sings 'I'm a Dick' From LEWBERGER Musical Video Exclusive: Alex Brightman Sings 'I'm a Dick' From LEWBERGER Musical
Photos & Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Photos & Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya Video
Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya
View all Videos

South Carolina SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# As One
Queen Street Playhouse (6/22-6/25)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JERSEY BOYS
Arts Center of Coastal Carolina (6/28-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda The Musical
Johnson Hall (7/14-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hundred Days
The Warehouse Theatre (6/09-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nickelodeon™ THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
South Carolina Children's Theatre (4/26-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charles Bach Wonders! A Magical Experience
Charles Bach Wonders Theatre (3/23-10/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Monthly After Dinner Cabaret
The Living Room (4/11-9/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dragons Love Tacos
South Carolina Children's Theatre (4/05-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charlotte's Web
South Carolina Children's Theatre (9/22-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oh, What A Night Salute To Veterans
Bellmore Cinema & Playhouse (7/01-7/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You