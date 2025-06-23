North Charleston POPS! Unveils 25-26 Season Concerts Featuring Elton John Tribute and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The North Charleston POPS! has revealed its 2025 – 2026 season concerts. The season features five exhilarating shows and something for everyone. This season's concerts are: A Night at the Oscars on Saturday, November 1; Sounds of the Season on Saturday, December 20; Rocket Man: The Music of Elton John on Saturday, January 31; Rewind: Hits from the 80's and 90's on Saturday, March 28; and The North Charleston POPS! Goes Country on Saturday, April 25. All performances are at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. Show time for all concerts is 7:30 PM.

Season ticket packages start at only $126. In addition to having the same seats for all performances, North Charleston POPS! season ticket holders enjoy many other benefits such as free parking, priority access to tickets before public on-sales, and special discounts & offers not available to the general public.

The North Charleston POPS! made their concert debut on June 26, 2012, at the North Charleston Coliseum to back up legendary musical group Earth, Wind & Fire when they made a stop in the Lowcountry as part of their “Guiding Lights” tour and to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the City of North Charleston. Members of the North Charleston POPS! have performed with national touring Broadway shows Wicked, Mary Poppins, Chicago, Phantom of the Opera, The Book of Mormon, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical during their engagements at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

North Charleston POPS!

2025 – 2026 Season Shows

A Night at the Oscars

November 1, 2025

We're kicking off the season with a red carpet-worthy tribute to the silver screen! Enjoy powerful performances of beloved music from Wicked, The Greatest Showman, Casablanca, and more. Nothing compares to hearing these iconic scores performed live by our full orchestra—this is Hollywood like you've never heard it!

Sounds of the Season

December 20, 2025

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with our annual Holiday Pops! concert! The North Charleston Pops! and guest artists will fill the hall with classic carols, festive favorites, and sparkling surprises that showcase the warmth and spirit of the season. A perfect evening for the whole family—and a beloved tradition that brings our community together year after year.

Rocket Man: The Music of Elton John

January 31, 2026

Join the Pops! and featured artist Michael Sobie as we salute one of the greatest legends in music. From “Bennie and the Jets” to “Tiny Dancer”, this electrifying tribute to Elton John will have you singing along all night long. Backed by the full power of the Pops! orchestra, every hit becomes a show-stopping celebration.

Rewind: Hits from the 80's and 90's

March 28, 2026

Your favorite throwback hits get the Pops! treatment in this high-energy night of nostalgia. Relive the sounds of Journey, Madonna, Nirvana, and more—reimagined with bold brass, soaring strings, and powerful percussion. Relive the songs you grew up with, reimagined in a way you've never heard before.

North Charleston POPS! Goes Country

April 25, 2026

Get ready for a boot-stomping finale as the Pops! blend classical precision with down-home country soul. From Dolly and Willie to today's rising stars, our orchestra puts a fresh, exciting spin on the biggest country hits—bringing heart, harmony, and a little honky-tonk flair to the Lowcountry. You won't want to miss it!

