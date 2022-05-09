North Charleston POPS 2022-2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

Season tickets for the 2022-2023 North Charleston POPS! season are on sale NOW. Concerts for the North Charleston POPS! 2022-2023 season previously announced in April. The season features something for everyone. The shows are: LaKisha Jones: QUEENS OF ROCK & SOUL on Saturday, September 24; STAR SPANGLED EVENING on Saturday, November 12; DANCE PARTY on Saturday, January 28; MAESTRO NICK'S PICKS on Saturday, March 25; and SUPER HEROES on Saturday, April 29. All performances are at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. Show time for all concerts is 7:30 PM. The season is sponsored by The Boeing Company.

New season tickets are on sale NOW. To purchase season tickets go to www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com or www.NorthCharlestonPOPS.com. To purchase by phone, call 843-202- ARTS (2787). Single show tickets will go on sale at a later date.

"Wow do we have some super fun music for you next season!" said Nick Palmer, North Charleston POPS! Conductor and Music Director. "Audience members will certainly remember the amazing singing of LaKisha Jones, opening our season with a superb program featuring songs from Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin. POPS! favorite Rich Ridenour will be returning in November, this time to the podium, for a patriotic program loaded with his signature wit and the added talents of the School of the Arts Chorus. We open 2023 with Dance Party: just about every kind of dance you can imagine performed by your hometown orchestra, followed by Maestro Nick's Picks. I can't wait for this one... our greatest hits from the last 10 years of the Pops plus my personal favorites. The season will conclude with an exciting program of music from Super Heroes including Iron Man, Jurassic Park, Black Panther, Pirates of the Caribbean, Harry Potter and The Avengers. Let us reserve your seats!"

Season ticket packages start at only $90. In addition to having the same seats for all performances, North Charleston POPS! season ticket holders enjoy many other benefits such as free parking, priority access to tickets for select Coliseum & Performing Arts Center events before they go on public sale and special discounts & offers not available to the general public.

The North Charleston POPS! made their concert debut on June 26, 2012 at the North Charleston Coliseum to back up legendary musical group Earth, Wind and Fire when they made a stop in the Lowcountry as part of their "Guiding Lights" tour and to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the City of North Charleston. Members of the North Charleston POPS! have performed with such national touring Broadway shows as WICKED, MARY POPPINS, CHICAGO, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, THE BOOK OF MORMON and BEAUTIFUL THE Carole King MUSICAL during their engagements at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.